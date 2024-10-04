Packers Receiver Out for ‘Personal’ Reason Ahead of Rams Game

The Green Bay Packers are not yet prepared to say whether wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be available to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 after he sat out of their final two practices of the week due to a “personal” reason.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had told reporters that “it was personal” when asked what kept Doubs away from October 3’s practice, but he had also expressed optimism that Doubs would return to the practice field for October 4’s final session of Week 5.
“Yeah, I would hope so,” LaFleur said Thursday when asked if he anticipated Doubs could return for the team’s final practice on Friday. “We’ll take it one day at a time.”
Doubs, however, did not return for Friday’s practice, casting uncertainty on whether he will be available to play against the Rams when the Packers travel to L.A. on October 6. The Packers officially listed him as “doubtful” in their final Week 5 injury report.
“It’s still day-to-day,” LaFleur clarified Friday.
Doubs is second in receiving yards (160) and tied for second in receptions (12) through the first four games of the 2024 season for the Packers. If he is ultimately not cleared to play against the Rams, the Packers will need to figure out how to replace one of Jordan Love’s most reliable receiving targets — while also accounting for a few other absences.
Packers Already Down Christian Watson & Luke Musgrave
The uncertainty about Doubs’ availability comes at an unfortunate time for the Packers with one of their top wide receivers — Christian Watson — already out of commission.
Watson sustained an ankle injury while trying to secure a catch in traffic during the first quarter of Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While Watson managed to walk off the field with help from Green Bay’s athletic trainers, the team later carted him off the field and into the locker room, ruling him out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter.
Fortunately for Watson, the injury did not turn out to be as severe as it looked. LaFleur told reporters on October 2 that he feels like they “dodged a real bullet” with his ankle and that Watson would likely only need to miss “a week or so” as he recovers. That said, the Packers will likely not have Watson available against the Rams after listing him as “doubtful” in the injury report — which could create more problems on offense.
The Packers might also not have tight end Luke Musgrave in the lineup against the Rams. He emerged from Week 4’s loss with an ankle injury and did not participate in a single Week 5 practice, prompting the team to list him as “questionable” to play.
While the Packers have leaned on Tucker Kraft more than Musgrave as a pass-catcher in 2024, Musgrave’s absence would only leave them with fewer options against L.A.
Jaire Alexander ‘Getting Better,’ Week 5 Status Unclear
The other big-name injury hanging over the Packers heading into the weekend is with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who did not play in Week 4 due to a groin issue.
Alexander did participate in a limited capacity during the Packers’ final two practices for the Rams, but the Packers are still uncertain whether he will return to the field on Sunday. After October 4’s practice, LaFleur kept things short when asked about him.
“He’s getting better,” LaFleur said Friday. “I’ll just leave it at that.”
The Packers have officially listed Alexander as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Rams along with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (calf), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) along with Musgrave.
The Packers also ruled out defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
