Packers Receiver Out for ‘Personal’ Reason Ahead of Rams Game

The Green Bay Packers are not yet prepared to say whether wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be available to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 after he sat out of their final two practices of the week due to a “personal” reason.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had told reporters that “it was personal” when asked what kept Doubs away from October 3’s practice, but he had also expressed optimism that Doubs would return to the practice field for October 4’s final session of Week 5.

“Yeah, I would hope so,” LaFleur said Thursday when asked if he anticipated Doubs could return for the team’s final practice on Friday. “We’ll take it one day at a time.”

Doubs, however, did not return for Friday’s practice, casting uncertainty on whether he will be available to play against the Rams when the Packers travel to L.A. on October 6. The Packers officially listed him as “doubtful” in their final Week 5 injury report.

“It’s still day-to-day,” LaFleur clarified Friday.

Doubs is second in receiving yards (160) and tied for second in receptions (12) through the first four games of the 2024 season for the Packers. If he is ultimately not cleared to play against the Rams, the Packers will need to figure out how to replace one of Jordan Love’s most reliable receiving targets — while also accounting for a few other absences.