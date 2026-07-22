One Position Could Solve the Packers’ Offensive Problems

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of questions surrounding their roster entering the 2026 season. However, there might not be any as pressing as whether the rushing attack can improve. Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated went through the biggest burning questions for every team. For the Green Bay offense, the issue was the ground attack.

“The Packers’ running game notably took a step back last season, dropping from eighth in EPA per rush in 2024 to 18th in 2025 while averaging 27 fewer rushing yards per game,” wrote Geitheim. “After rushing for 1,329 yards in 2024, Josh Jacobs saw his production drop to 929 yards over 15 games this past season. Jacobs notably has been dealing with legal issues this offseason after getting arrested on charges of domestic violence. He has since been released and returned to practice, but remains under investigation. The Packers also lost Emanuel Wilson this offseason, but are hoping MarShawn Lloyd can stay healthy to complement Jacobs.”

Jacobs brings more questions into the 2026 season than he has in any year during his Packers stint. Meanwhile, they are more thin than ever on the depth chart, and they are leaning on MarShawn Lloyd. Everything about the position is surrounded by uncertainty.

The Green Bay Packers Rushing Attack is Their Biggest Burning Question

The biggest question for Jacobs will be his legal trouble. While new news can come out and change the circumstances at any time, most prognostications are that the NFL will let the legal side play out before stepping in with punishment of their own. With that being the case, the Packers might see Jacobs’ discipline from the NFL wait until the next season.

Still, his play also declined last year. He dealt with ankle and knee issues that hurt his production. More than that, the offensive line did not help him. The issue is that the group has just as many questions this year.

Lloyd is a great option on paper, but hamstring injuries during his rookie year and a hip issue last year have him with just six carries in two seasons.

It is easy to see why a declining player and a player who has failed to launch his career making up a position room is a big question. This is especially important for the Packers, who lean on the rushing attack.

Matt LaFleur has always leaned into the run heavily, and he uses the run game to set up deep passing attacks. Without forcing the defense in, the explosive play element of the offense could be lacking. That is why this piece is so valuable.

Packers Have Questions Across Their Offense

One area that can help the run game is the offensive line. This could be just as much of a question as the rushing attack itself. They essentially have two starters returning to their positions. At left tackle, they are leaning on Jordan Morgan.

Morgan is a first-round pick, which brings upside and potential. However, he has mostly played guard in the NFL. He even has more experience at right tackle than he does on the left side.

At right guard, Anthony Belton started seven games last year. Still, he came in to close out the year, and this was a rookie who played left tackle in college. There is still an adjustment.

Belton entered the lineup after Sean Rhyan shifted from guard to center. Rhyan has experience at center, but he’s still relatively new to the position.

At right tackle, they have Zach Tom, but he is recovering from a season-ending injury last year. Even Aaron Banks struggled to adjust as a new free agent last year. All five gelling together would help the run game tremendously.