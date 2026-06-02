Former Packers Wideout Signs with the Eagles

The Green Bay Packers‘ wide receiver room has seen some changes since the team were abruptly ejected from the post-season back in January after losing their grip on a 21-3 halftime lead against the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Romeo Doubs left to the New England Patriots in free agency and 2023 fifth round pick Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the now A.J. Brown-less Philadelphia Eagles. Former second round pick Jayden Reed was handed a three year, $50 million extension and the team also added Skyy Moore as a depth and returner option.

But one former member of the position group who has found a new home – at least for now – is none other than ex-seventh round draft pick Samori Toure.

Toure signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on June 1, per Adam Schefter.

Samori Toure Lands With the Philadelphia Eagles

“Former Packers WR Samori Toure is signing with the Eagles today, per sources. He now will be reunited with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who was an offensive assistant coach in Green Bay with Toure. Eagles now have added two former Packers WRs, Toure and Dontayvion Wicks.” Schefter reported.

Toure was selected by the franchise in the same draft as Doubs and Christian Watson, but after two seasons that had him spend limited time on the field – he caught just 13 passes for 160 yards and 1 touchdown over the course of his first two seasons in the league. Toure was

Although the pair never played a full season as coach and player in Green Bay, Mannion was the offensive assistant with the franchise during Toure’s final offseason and training camp with the team in 2024 before being cut in August.

It is unlikely that Mannion will have repetoire of incredible things to say about Toure given their limited time together, but it certainly implies that the Nebraska alum made a reasonably good impression during their short shared time together in the Midwest.

Are the Packers Set at Wideout For 2026?

With Reed, Watson and second year pro Matthew Golden locked in as the starters, and dynamic swiss army knife and 2025 third rounder Savion Williams as the likely next man up.

Moore and Bo Melton are next on the depth charts, and both are likely to secure spots on the final roster unless they get beaten out by an ascending talent like UDFA rookie Michael Sturdivant.

But for the most part the unit seems strong and, if Golden can continue his development and Watson can start this coming season the way he ended 2025, it could end up being one of the more potent receiving trios in all of football.