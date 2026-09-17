Packers Center Sends Blunt Message to Offensive Line After Dismal Week 1

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line performed very poorly in the first week of the season in the loss at the Minnesota Vikings, 39-22.

The team ranked 25th in the league in run block win rate (RBWR) and dead last in pass block win rate (PBWR) – ESPN’s advanced metrics of calculating offensive line play – with the latter’s abysmal 9% figure coming in at less than half of the 31st ranked team, the Arizona Cardinals, who scored 22%.

Head coach Matt LaFleur appeared to remain open to changing things up in Week 2 on the line, but clarified that he ultimately desires “continuity” at the position unit throughout the season.

Center Sean Rhyan, who was one of the team’s only two holdouts from last year’s starting five in season opener last weekend along with Zach Bako-Bewele, had a far more harsh message for offensive line heading into their Week 2 game at the New York Jets.

Sean Rhyan Calls Offensive Linemen to Action

“F—— protect J-Love and f—— move the ball. Keep it simple, keep it easy.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky quoted Rhyan as saying earlier on Thursday.

Given the Packers’ ineffectiveness against both the pass and the run last outing, it is far from surprising to see Rhyan’s rallying call address both aspects of the offensive line’s game.

In the run game in particular the Packers are already behind the curve as they remain without starting running back and All-Pro Josh Jacobs, who is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List resulting from a domestic incident back in May.

Jacobs was forced to pay a $1,000 fine and attend counselling after pleading no contest to the charges, and will face a follow up court date on Sep. 10 2027 as part of the deferred judgement agreement.

Will the Packers Change Up the Starting Offensive Line?

Although LaFleur called for continuity along the line, the state of play in Week 2 lends itself to Green Bay rotating at least one, if not both guards.

Fifth round Jager Burton – who impressed tremendously in camp filling in the then and now injured Aaron Banks – along with last year’s starting RG for most of the season, Anthony Belton, were both mysteriously left out of the line up in place of Jacob Monk and former UDFA Donovan Jennings, the latter of whom in particular left a lot to be desired.

Indeed, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s comments earlier in the week hinted that changes could be afoot.

“We’re going to rotate a few guys and see what our best combination is, for sure,” the Packers OC said on Tuesday.

Going up against a stacked Jets front that boasts threats in both the run and passing game, such as T’Vondre Sweat, second overall pick and rookie DE David Bailey, and fourth year edge rusher

Will McDonald IV, Green Bay’s offensive line will need a makeover ASAP to avoid substantial embarrassment on Sunday.