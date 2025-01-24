Packers Named Top Trade Suitor for $72 Million WR After Christian Watson Injury

The Green Bay Packers took a significant hit to their wide receiver corps following Christian Watson’s season-ending ACL injury. Watson’s absence has left the team without a go-to deep-threat option, and his return remains a question mark.

With Watson sidelined, the team is relying on the likes of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. While each has shown potential, none have consistently demonstrated the ability to serve as a primary offensive threat. But what if you added Seattle Seahawks two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf to the mix?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Packers should add the current Seahawks star via trade.

“On the heels of becoming the first 10-7 team in NFL history to miss the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks could shake things up this offseason. That could include trading away DK Metcalf,” Kay wrote, also noting Metcalf “seems to lack rapport with quarterback Geno Smith.”

Should Green Bay Packers Try to Trade for WR DK Metcalf?

That depends on whether Matt LaFleur and company think he’s worth a draft pick or two. The Packers need to find another quality receiver and if they like Metcalf, he may be worth a flier.

“With Metcalf going into the final season of the three-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022, it would make sense to deal him now while his value is still high. While Seattle could run it back with him and receive a compensatory draft selection if he signs elsewhere in 2026, it already has a viable replacement in Jaxon Smith-Njigba who’s ready to assume No. 1 wideout duties,” Kay wrote, adding:

“If the Seahawks receive a strong offer for Metcalf, they could add draft picks and gain cap space to bolster a roster that clearly needs a jolt on the heels of two consecutive missed playoff berths. ESPN’s Benjamin Solak predicts the New England Patriots will eventually make a run at Metcalf, but contending teams such as the Green Bay Packers could be in play as well.”

Here’s a look at Metcalf’s numbers over the last two seasons:

2024 Season:

Games Played: 15

Receptions: 66

Receiving Yards: 992

Average Yards per Catch: 15.0

Longest Reception: 71 yards

Receiving TDs: 5

Fumbles Lost: 2

2023 Season:

Games Played: 16

Receptions: 66

Receiving Yards: 1,114

Average Yards per Catch: 16.9

Longest Reception: 73 yards

Receiving Touchdowns: 8

Fumbles Lost: 0

Metcalf Would Give QB Jordan Love a True WR1

Metcalf’s exceptional speed and physicality have made him a formidable deep-threat receiver over his career, capable of stretching defenses and netting substantial yardage on vertical routes. That syncs up well with what Packers QB Jordan Love is good at.

In 2024, Love demonstrated a solid proficiency in deep ball passing, completing 48 passes of 20 or more yards, which ranked him among the league’s top quarterbacks in that category.

Moreover, Metcalf’s presence would give Love a reliable and experienced target. Love threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, and those numbers would swell with Metcalf as his WR1.

Metcalf’s proven track record and experience would also bring a valuable veteran presence to the Packers’ relatively young receiving corps. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations and mentor emerging receivers could foster a more cohesive and effective unit overall.

The Packers shouldn’t trade away the farm for any player, of course, but putting together a reasonable trade package for a proven player like Metcalf might not be the worst idea. We’ll see how they approach this offseason.