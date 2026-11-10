Packers Trade Pitch Reunites Team with Running Back After Josh Jacobs Injury

The Green Bay Packers were forced to utilize former Pittsburgh Steelers third round draft pick Kaleb Johnson in the win against the New England Patriots in Week 9 after an injury to Josh Jacobs.

An outstanding showing in the passing game that saw quarterback Jordan Love go 23/29 for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a fourth score.

But with a need at the running back position, the Packers could look to make a deal over the next few hours. And one name that would both fit that bill and be able to come in and make a difference straight away in Green Bay is none other than former Packers RB Emanuel Wilson, currently of the Seattle Seahawks.

Emanuel Wilson Would Be a Cheap But Impactful Addition

Wilson was essentially a healthy scratch for Week 9’s win against the Arizona Cardinals, despite coming off a 100-yard rushing performance just two weeks prior against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His utilization has plummeted over the past couple of weeks to no snaps on offense after Seattle saw the returns of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price.

With both ahead of Wilson and George Holani acting as the third down back, it would not be surprising to see the Seahawks move off their now-fourth choice RB in return for some draft capital.

The 27-year old would immediately be the team’s top back, and having departed the team in the offseason would be completely familiar with head coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme. He could hit the ground running (literally and figuratively) and would likely not cost more than a sixth or seventh round pick in either of the next two forthcoming drafts.

A Packers RB Addition May Be Necessary at the Deadline

Jacobs’ injury was revealed to be a broken finger by head coach Matt LaFleur after the game and will require him to face surgery and possibly time on IR.

The former All-Pro back could also be potentially facing a further suspension in 2026. Having spent six weeks on the Commissioner’s Exempt after being arrested on two misdemeanors – battery and damage to property – stemming from a domestic incident with his then partner; records show that Jacobs was subsequently accused of abuse by three more women.

So a trade at the position might be afoot, even though head coach Matt LaFleur denied on Monday that the Packers definitely need to make a move at the position.

The links have already been made with the likes of Jonathan Taylor and more recently Derrick Henry.

But both would be fairly high-profile, high-cost targets, and the Packers tend to prefer to make more under-the-radar moves for mid-level value talents in these sorts of situations; if they make any deals at all.

So Wilson makes arguably the most sense out of any running back trade candidate, especially given the close ties that the Packers and Seahawks have historically have, with Seattle GM John Schneider having spent close to a decade cumulatively in Green Bay.