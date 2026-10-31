Packers’ Josh Jacobs Has More Abuse Claims Emerge in New Records

New records show that additional women have accused Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs of abuse in the months since his initial May 2026 arrest following a domestic altercation with his former girlfriend, according to NBC 26.

The Green Bay-based NBC 26 reported late Friday night that three more women have contacted police to make abuse allegations against Jacobs for prior incidents, citing “a heavily redacted Hobart/Lawrence Police Department case file” that they obtained.

According to NBC 26, the first of the three additional women came forward in June 2026 after learning of the investigation into Jacobs’ more recent incident, “telling police the allegations sounded similar to her prior experience with Jacobs” in 2022.

Per NBC 26:

“According to the records, the woman alleged Jacobs slapped her across the face and later took her cellphone as she attempted to leave his residence. The woman told investigators that Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down and later threw her onto the floor. The woman also alleged Jacobs spit on her and grabbed her by the throat. “The woman told police she initially met Jacobs through Instagram and communicated with him for approximately six months prior to meeting him in person. She said she remained friends with him for some time after the incident and did not want to report him.”

Records Show 3 Women Reported Josh Jacobs After Arrest

The records that NBC 26 obtained also detailed accounts from two other women who contacted the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department to report alleged physical incidents involving Jacobs during its investigation into his recent incident over the summer.

One accused Jacobs of physically abusing her during an argument in April 2021:

“The woman told the Hobart/Lawrence police that she called the police at the time. She said she later contacted the unnamed police department and said she was told it was not being investigated as a domestic incident because she and Jacobs were not in a relationship at the time. The records released to NBC 26 say detectives with the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department received records from that call. Those records indicated responding officers observed no visible signs of injury, bruising, or damage consistent with a physical altercation.”

The third woman alleged that Jacobs “placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took possession of her cell phone after it fell to the floor,” which she claimed left her with bruising and scratches for about a month, per NBC 26.

“The woman told Hobart/Lawrence Police she did not report the incident to police or seek medical treatment at the time. She said Jacobs told her she could be deported, and because of that she did not believe she could report the incident to law enforcement.”

Court Convicted Josh Jacobs of Battery in September 2026

Getty Josh Jacobs has played in the past two games for the Packers.

According to NBC 26, the records indicated that all three of the newly disclosed abuse allegations against Jacobs emerged during the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department’s investigation into the May 23 domestic incident at his home in Wisconsin.

That investigation culminated in the Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney’s Office formally filing two misdemeanor charges against Jacobs in late August 2026.

Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property during his September 10 appearance in Brown County Court. The court convicted him on the battery charge, fining him $1,000, but accepted a deferred judgment agreement on the second charge that could see it dismissed in September 2027.

Packers News: NFL Still Reviewing Josh Jacobs Suspension

Getty The NFL is still reviewing whether to take disciplinary action against Josh Jacobs.

While Jacobs walked out of court on September 10 with his legal troubles resolved, the NFL is still deciding whether his off-field actions warrant additional punishment.

The league placed Jacobs on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list on August 30 before his court resolution and did not remove him from the list until October 19, effectively sidelining him for the Packers’ first six games of the 2026 regular season.

Jacobs has since returned to his lead-back role for the Packers, playing in each of their last two games, but the NFL could still take further action against him if it finds that Jacobs violated its player conduct policy in the incident that led to his arrest.

Even if the league suspends him, though, Jacobs might not miss much time.

Jacobs would benefit from banked time for the six games he spent on the exempt list if the league suspended him. In other words, if the NFL handed him an eight-game suspension, he would only need to miss two games for the Packers before he could return.