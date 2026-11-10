Packers Linked to Derrick Henry Trade Despite Outrageous Asking Price: Report

After it was revealed that running back Josh Jacobs could potentially land on injured reserve after requiring surgery on his ring finger, the Green Bay Packers appear to be in need of support at the tailback position.

It appears that the asking price for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may be too high for the Packers, and as such they may have to turn their attention to new candidates.

One of those, according to Packer Report’s Easton Butler, could be veteran Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Packers Have Inquired About Derrick Henry

“The Packers have reportedly called the Ravens about RB Derrick Henry several times over the past week, per a source. The asking price is considered to be similar to Jonathan Taylor.” Butler wrote on Monday evening.

The most surprising part of the report, which has yet to be verified by the team or one of the NFL’s top insiders, is that the Ravens are supposedly looking for similar draft compensation to that of Taylor.

The 32-year old, who will be 33 before the playoffs start in mid-January, has regressed from the season prior, where he managed 1,595 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry.

This season, he has 689 rushing yards and has managed just 3.9 yards per carry. He ranked 2nd in the league in rushing yards in 2025, and ranks 7th in 2026.

Is Derrick Henry Worth a 2nd Round Pick?

There is no question that with a running back group of Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. that Henry would not come in and be a huge upgrade over any of them, even though Johnson had a good game on Sunday.

But a second round pick and more for a player about to turn 33 is borderline absurd, even for a contender like Green Bay who desperately need help at RB.

Whilst the All-Pro back has managed to defy nature and running back carries rules that apply for virtually every other player at the position, his 2026 numbers have started to show father time gaining some ground on even the most stubborn bodies.

At this point, anything much more than a deferred third rounder (2028 or 2029) and change would be a vast overpay for a player now seemingly officially out of his prime.