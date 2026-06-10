Packers Key Rookie Rebounds at Minicamp After Rough Offseason Performance

The Green Bay Packers could have a few key contributors from the 2026 NFL Draft on defense this fall. But the team’s most impactful rookie could be sixth-rounder Trey Smack.

The Packers waited until the No. 216 overall selection to grab Smack. But the team views the kicker as a replacement for Brandon McManus, who the Packers released following the draft.

During the first week of June, Smack didn’t give Green Bay a lot of confidence that he would actually be able to replace McManus. Smack missed several kicks at an offseason workout on June 2.

The rookie kicker, though, redeemed himself Tuesday with a strong performance at minicamp.

“Smack made 7-of-8 field-goal attempts ranging from a 33-yard extra point to a 58-yard field goal,” wrote SI on Packers’ Bill Huber. “The lone miss was from 40 yards. It was a vast improvement after going 5-of-9 at OTAs last week.”

How Packers Rookie Kicker Trey Smack Looked at Minicamp Tuesday

After missing nearly half his attempts at practice on June 2, there was an overwhelming, “Here we go again” sentiment from Packers fans following Smack’s performance.

But the kicker’s latest practice should put Green Bay fans at ease at least for the time being.

Yes, it’s important to not overreact to mandatory minicamp. But that idea goes both ways.

Smack has a long way to go to be a successful NFL kicker. While that’s true, it’s also not fair to hold a tough practice in early June against the rookie.

Over the past three seasons with the Florida Gators, Smack made 82.8% of his field goals. He also went 100-for-101 on extra-point tries.

During 2025, Smack connected on 18 of 22 field-goal attempts (81.8%).

The Packers drafted the kicker with their last selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. Green Bay traded up to ensure landing the Florida kicker.

Smack Replacing Veteran Brandon McManus for Packers During 2026

The Packers picked Smack on Day 3 of the draft after McManus struggled in 2025.

A 12-year veteran, McManus made just 24 of 30 field-goal attempts last season. His 80% success rate was tied for his second-lowest field goal percentage since 2018.

In the NFC wild card matchup versus the Chicago Bears, McManus missed two field goals and an extra point. The Packers lost by four points.

McManus experienced a terrific first season with Green Bay in 2024. He made 20 of 21 field-goals and all 30 of his extra points during the regular season.

McManus spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He has also kicked one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 186 NFL games, McManus has made 82% of his field goals and 97.4% of his extra point tries.

McManus is known for having a powerful leg. For most of his career, though, he benefitted from kicking his home games at altitude in Denver.

Last season, McManus made 3-of-5 field goals from 50 yards or further.

Smack made a career-long 56-yard field goal for the Gators last season.