Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Packers Plan After Josh Jacobs’ Arrest

The Green Bay Packers have found themselves with a worrisome situation on their hands during what is supposed to be one of the quietest periods of the offseason, as star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested earlier this week. Jacobs is facing a slew of domestic violence charges that could result in him facing punishment from the legal system, the NFL, or both.

Details are still emerging regarding this situation, but it’s clear that Jacobs is in hot water, and that could force the Packers to make some tough decisions. While the team is reportedly keeping tabs on Jacobs’ situation, a new report has emerged providing some insight into what Green Bay’s plans are at the running back position moving forward.

Packers Reportedly Aren’t Looking to Add a New Running Back Just Yet

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Ever since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2019, Jacobs has been regarded as one of the top running backs in the league. He wasn’t at his best in 2025 (234 CAR, 929 YDS, 13 TD, 36 REC, 282 YDS, 1 TD), but he is still one of the most reliable players at his position across the entire league, which is a great luxury for the Packers to have.

That billing may change in 2026, though, as Jacobs could find himself in a lot of trouble for his latest actions. Jacobs is facing charges of battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim, and while he was eventually released from jail on Wednesday afternoon, it’s clear this situation isn’t over just yet.

Details are still emerging here, but from a football perspective, Jacobs could wind up getting suspended, which would put the Packers in a tough spot at the running back position. Despite that, one NFL insider revealed that the team is not looking to make any moves in response to Jacobs’ arrest just yet.

“League sources indicated they did not expect the Packers to make a trade or free-agent signing in the immediate aftermath of Jacobs’s arrest,” Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reported. “Team officials made no immediate overtures to available running backs, though there are a number of avenues they could explore.”

What Should the Packers Do with Josh Jacobs?

These sorts of legal situations often take a while to sort through, so the Packers have decided not to rush into any sort of snap decision. At some point, information could come to light that could force the team to move, though, so you can bet that, while a move isn’t imminent, the front office is beginning to get its ducks in a row.

For the time being, Green Bay is attempting to proceed as if things are business as usual, but it’s clear that it could have a messy situation on its hands. So while there aren’t any moves on the horizon for the team right now, it will be worth keeping tabs on Jacobs’ status, as things could change in the blink of an eye here.