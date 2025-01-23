Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ Xavier McKinney Issues Angry Message After Major NFL Announcement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Xavier McKinney Davante Adams Trade Rumors Packers
Getty
Green Bay Packers free safety Xavier McKinney.

The Green Bay Packers made one of the savviest additions of last offseason when they signed safety Xavier McKinney away from the New York Giants in free agency.

McKinney inked a four-year deal worth $67 million to join the Packers in March 2024 and began paying dividends immediately. The 25-year-old tallied an interception and a pass breakup along with 4 tackles in his first game in green and gold. He went on to record 11 passes defensed, 8 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown while starting all 17 games on the season, per Pro Football Reference.

Meanwhile, the Packers earned a record of 11-6 and made the playoffs despite a secondary that endured significant issues throughout the campaign, namely injuries to cornerback Jaire Alexander who missed 10 games for the second consecutive year.

Given McKinney’s significant impact for a double-digit-win playoff team and his Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranking as the fourth-best safety this season out of 98 players at the position who qualified based on the website’s advanced metrics, one can make a reasonable case for him as a finalist for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, when the NFL announced its five DPOY finalists not only was McKinney absent from it, but zero safeties made the cut. It didn’t take long for McKinney to take to social media in protest of what he clearly believes is a massive oversight by the voters.

“No safety nominees on DPOY,” McKinney posted to X on Thursday, January 23. “Crazy work.”

Xavier McKinney, Top NFL Safeties Snubbed From List of DPOY Finalists

Xavier McKinney, Packers

GettySafety Xavier McKinney of the Green Bay Packers.

The three safeties who outranked McKinney based on PFF’s overall players grades in 2024 were Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions (90.4), Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens (90.0) and Brandon Jones of the Denver Broncos (84.8). McKinney finished the year with a grade of 84.7.

However, it was pass rushers who dominated the final five in the DPOY competition, with three of the spots going to players who terrorize opposing quarterbacks off the edge: Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, the reigning DPOY, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers who won the award in 2021 and is a perennial finalist, and Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals who led the league with 17.5 sacks and is the favorite in the clubhouse to take home the hardware.

Rounding out the field was Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

Packers May Move on From Star CB Jaire Alexander

Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander

GettyGreen Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

McKinney’s job may get significantly more difficult next season if Green Bay decides to part ways with Alexander.

When healthy, Alexander has proven himself among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. But he’s missed 20 games over the past two seasons, has had behavioral issues that have caused clashes with the front office and the coaching staff and is carrying a $25.5 million salary cap hit in 2025.

All of these factors combine to render Alexander a likely cut candidate in Green Bay over the coming months, as the team reshuffles its personnel deck in hopes of elevating to true Super Bowl contention after two strong seasons that have resulted in consecutive playoff appearances.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers’ Xavier McKinney Issues Angry Message After Major NFL Announcement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x