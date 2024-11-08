The 10 Heaviest NFL Players of All Time

The NFL has featured exceptional athletes throughout its history, but a select few stand out for their sheer size.

These giants include a mix of legends, modern stars, and some who faced challenges along the way.

Whether dominating the offensive line or making defensive plays, these players redefined expectations for athletes of their stature.

We’ll highlight the 10 heaviest players ever to take the field, showcasing their unique journeys and contributions to the game.

10. Jordan Mailata, OL

Heaviest Weight: 365 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2020-present

Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia, transitioned to the NFL after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 draft through the International Player Pathway Program. Despite limited football experience, he quickly became a starting left tackle. In April 2024, Mailata signed a three-year, $66 million extension keeping him under contract with the Eagles through 2028. Weighing in consistently at 365 pounds, he kicks off our list at No. 10.

9. Caleb Jones, OL

Heaviest Weight: 370 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2023-present

Caleb Jones went undrafted in 2022 but signed a three-year, $2.5 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, which included only $5,000 guaranteed. After appearing in just one game for the Packers in 2023, he was released and now occupies a spot on the New England Patriots‘ practice squad. Jones, weighing in at 370 pounds, ranks No. 9 on our list.

8. Ted Washington, DL

Heaviest Weight: 375 lbs

Years in the NFL: 1991-2007

Championships & Awards:

Super Bowl Champion (2004)

All Pro (2001)

4-time Pro Bowler (1997-1998, 2000-2001)

Ted Washington, known as “Mt. Washington,” had a remarkable 17-year NFL career after being drafted in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He earned four Pro Bowl selections between 1997 and 2001, along with First-Team All-Pro honors in 2001 with the Chicago Bears. Washington’s career included stints with multiple teams, and he weighed an impressive 375 pounds in his final season in 2007, placing him at No. 8.

7. Michael Jasper, DL

Heaviest Weight: 378 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2011-2014

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Michael Jasper struggled to find his footing in the NFL, moving between the Bills, Titans, Panthers, and Giants without playing a game. He famously weighed 450 pounds in college but slimmed down to 394 pounds to get drafted. By his first training camp, he had reached 378 pounds, earning him the No. 7 spot on our list.

6. Trent Brown, OL

Heaviest Weight: 380 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2015-present

Championships & Awards:

Super Bowl Champion (2018)

Pro Bowl

Despite a winding journey, Trent Brown has proven to be a reliable starter. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 Draft by the 49ers, he played for multiple teams, including two stints with the New England Patriots, contributing to their 2019 Super Bowl victory. Brown, currently at 380 pounds with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, ranks No. 6.

5. Daniel Faalele, OL

Heaviest Weight: 380 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2022-present

Daniel Faalele was picked in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has participated in 32 of 34 regular-season games for the Ravens so far in his career, securing one start and contributing nearly 20% of the team’s offensive snaps. He is currently listed as the starting right guard for the Ravens. Faalele, also listed at 380 pounds, holds the No. 5 position on our list.

4. William Perry, DL

Heaviest Weight: 382 lbs

Years in the NFL: 1985-1994

Championships & Awards: Super Bowl Champion (1985)

William “The Refrigerator” Perry was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1985 and quickly became a fan favorite, particularly in short-yardage situations. He played a key role in the Bears’ 1986 Super Bowl victory, even scoring a touchdown. Perry, weighing over 380 pounds during his rookie year, comes in at No. 4 on our list.

3. Bryant McKinnie, OL

Heaviest Weight: 386 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2002-2013

Championships & Awards:

Super Bowl Champion (2012)

Pro Bowl

Bryant McKinnie was selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2002, enjoying a successful 12-season career. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2009 and played a key role in the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory. McKinnie reached 386 pounds in 2010, though reports claimed he topped the scale at 400 pounds, a figure he later disputed, stating his actual playing weight that year was 386 pounds. He ranks No. 3 on our list.

2. Nate Newton, OL

Heaviest Weight: 401 lbs

Years in the NFL: 1986-1999

Championships & Awards:

3-time Super Bowl Champion (1992-1993, 1995)

2-time All Pro

6-time Pro Bowler

Nate Newton was significantly larger than our No.4 entry “The Refrigerator” Perry, earning him the hilarious nickname of “The Kitchen.” Undrafted out of Florida A&M, he eventually became a key member of the “Great Wall of Dallas,” recognized as one of the best offensive lines in NFL history. Newton earned six Pro Bowl selections and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, reaching an astonishing weight of 401 pounds, placing him at No. 2.

1. Aaron Gibson, OL

Heaviest Weight: 410 lbs

Years in the NFL: 2000-2004

Despite an underwhelming playing career, Aaron Gibson holds the record as the heaviest player in NFL history. Drafted in the first round of the 1999 Draft by the Detroit Lions, Gibson faced challenges, including injuries, and appeared in only 38 games. In 2002, he weighed a massive 410 pounds while with the Dallas Cowboys, the highest weight ever recorded for an NFL player.

The list isn’t over yet! See No. 11 HERE and sound off to let us know who your favorite giants on the field have been!