Houston Texans Get Confirmation From NFL After Bad News

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans already knew that both Azeez Al-Shaair and Jamal Hill would hear from the NFL this week, and they did.

However, the confirmation of the news is not any less impactful.

“A total of six players were fined for “major” infractions in Week 3,” The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported on X on October 3. “Three fines in any one category triggers an automatic one-game suspension. Players can appeal the fines.”

Al-Shaair and Hill were indeed on the list, meaning they are subject to revised rules, which the NFL and NFLPA announced in a joint effort in August.

Al-Shaair was expected to appeal his fine, while Hill’s plans remain unclear.

NFL Provides Clarity With Fine on Texans’ Jamal Hill Amid Azeez Al-Shaair Confirmation

Al-Shaair’s infraction was called out in real time. He made a big hit on Colts wide receiver Josh Downs during the Texans’ eventual 19-17 loss.

It was less clear when Hill’s infraction occurred, though.

The NFL called it for a play that took place during the second quarter. It was on a kickoff from Rigoberto Sanchez. Texans running back Woody Marks returned the kick, brought down by Hunter Wohler and Austin Ajiake.

However, Hill delivered a crushing blow to Colts safety Jonathan Owens. Owens popped right back up, but the NFL took note.

The NFL spells the rule out quite clearly:

“It is a foul if a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm, or shoulder, unless the contact occurs in close-line play prior to the ball leaving that area. The ball is not considered to have left that area if the player who takes the snap, either from shotgun position or from under center, retreats in the pocket immediately or with slight delay, and hands the ball to another player, passes the ball, is tackled, or runs with the ball himself during a designed play. Any forcible contact in close-line play is still subject to the restrictions for crackback and peel back blocks.”

Al-Shaair and Hill can get a portion of their fine money back at the end of the year. That is if they avoid another infraction of the type they received over Week 3 against the Colts. Al-Shaair is out this week due to a groin injury.