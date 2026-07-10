Texans Eye Deal for Former Lions 1st-Round Draft Pick With Team Ties

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have shown a willingness to be a haven for players in need of career resuscitation, and Terrion Arnold could be next.

Arnold is a former first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions. His life has taken a dramatic turn following his arrest on multiple charges, including felony kidnapping. He currently faces up to life in prison if he is found guilty of his alleged crimes.

As Arnold’s legal situation continues to unfold, his playing career may not be on hold after all.

Texans Show Interest in Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Lions drafted Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 draft, the same class in which the Texans selected, among others, cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Now, the two former SEC standouts could soon be teammates.

“Terrion Arnold’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a court hearing this morning that 4 teams have reached out about signing Arnold, he had one visit this week and has another set next week. She said there is a ‘very good likelihood’ he’s signed in the next 45 days,” Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported in a post on X on July 10. “Arnold worked out for the Houston Texans

“Lynn said the Colts, Jets, Seahawks and Texans have reached out about signing Terrion Arnold.”

Arnold’s legal situation remains unsettled.

“Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold cleared waivers Monday, officially making him a free agent. The Lions released Arnold last week, days after his arrest for an alleged connection to a kidnapping and robbery incident that took place in Tampa, Fla., in February. Arnold faces a potential sentence of life in prison,” The Athletic’s Jayna Bardahl wrote on July 6.

“Arnold was arrested on June 24 after voluntarily surrendering to authorities at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, and he was charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. On June 29, a Hillsborough County, Fla., judge set Arnold’s bond at $1 million.”

Notably, Lynn is also the agent for current Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr., who was Arnold’s teammate at Alabama in 2021 and 2022, as well as guard Ed Ingram.

The Texans also acquired running back David Montgomery in a trade with Detroit this offseason.

Texans Have Welcomed Troubled DBs Before

Arnold joining the Texans would not be the first time the organization has welcomed a troubled player. That is, if Houston’s front office determines the risk is worth the reward.

Just this past season, the Texans brought in former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick and cornerback Damon Arnette. His off-field troubles did not reach the lengths that Arnold’s have legally, but he did have a more extensive history of issues.

Arnette played in two games for the Texans last season before they waived him in December.

However, Arnette had been out of the NFL since the 2021-22 season. He only reemerged following a standout stint in the UFL with the Houston Roughriders.

Arnold’s situation will be fascinating. He clearly still has teams interested in his services. That is even after the Lions decided he was no longer worth keeping around. That was despite their investment in him and a lack of superior replacements.

Houston invested a third-round pick in Jaylin Smith in 2025.

He is expected to contribute behind Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. after an injury-marred rookie season. But Smith remains unproven, which could explain the Texans’ interest in Arnold.