Texans Urged to Target Ex-Bills Duo Behind Will Anderson Jr. & Danielle Hunter

The Houston Texans boast one of the NFL’s most imposing pass rushes with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter both notching back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. But something is lacking from the 2026 roster as currently constructed.

The Texans are missing a proven backup, following the departures of Denico Autry and Derek Barnett in free agency this offseason.

There are options available that could help them, though.

Texans Get Push to Add EDGE to Roster Behind Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter

The Texans tied for the sixth-most sacks during the 2025 regular season. That was despite the Texans being one of two teams (the Detroit Lions were the other) with two players (Anderson and Hunter) logging at least 10 sacks apiece.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted the top-heavy nature of the Texans’ defensive end rotation during the offseason program.

In addition to exploring outside options, re-signing one of Autry or Barrett “would be advisable.”

The Houston Texans have a tremendous pair of edge-rushers in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. However, Derek Barnett and Denico Autry provided 8.5 sacks as complementary edge-rushers last season, and both remain unsigned,” Knox wrote on May 23.

“Houston could consider other options, like Leonard Floyd or A.J. Epenesa. Either way, the Texans should bolster their edge depth ahead of training camp.”

The Texans have recent draft picks Dylan Horton (2023) and Solomon Byrd (2024).

They also reunited with Ali Gaye and signed fellow veteran Logan Hall in free agency this offseason. Undrafted rookie free agent Sabastian Harsh is also on hand, giving the Texans depth, even if it is unproven in their system.

Hall has 10.0 career sacks, Gaye has 1.0, and Harsh has yet to produce at this level.

Former Bills Duo Floated as Options for Texans

Epenesa, who turns 28 in September, is the younger of the two options that Knox listed, both of whom played for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, he has logged 24.0 career sacks. He is coming off a two-year, $12 million contract, with $20.6 million in career earnings. His market value, according to Spotrac, is another two-year deal, this time worth $12.9 million.

Floyd (34 in September) is a Super Bowl champ, winning with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Originally the ninth-overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019, he has 70.0 career sacks, including stops with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd is coming off a one-year, $10 million pact with the Falcons in 2025, and he has earned $87.9 million in his career. He has a projected market value of $8.9 million on a one-season contract.

Finances Matter for Texans

The Texans have to be mindful of their spending, having already extended several players on their roster, including deals for Anderson and Hunter this offseason. They gave Hall $13.7 million over two years.

Houston has $17.7 million in space as of May 23, per Over The Cap.

They must also remain flexible enough to address C.J. Stroud’s contract, if that is their final decision with the embattled quarterback.

The Texans entered the 2026 offseason over the salary cap and not only managed to get under the threshold, but also positioned themselves to add another piece or two if necessary. That could be another explosive edge option like Epenesa or Floyd behind Anderson and Hunter.