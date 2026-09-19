Texans Team Captain Does Not Back Down After Discipline From NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair did not push back on the NFL, but the Houston Texans star certainly leaned into his messaging in reaction to his $11,492 fine for a message on his eye black that read “Hind Rajab,” the name of a slain Palestinian child.

Al-Shaair noted how often situations like that go overlooked in the United States due to the comforts Americans have afforded to them. But he also relayed a story of a friend crying during a video call. Their cousin had been detained by ICE while heading to a concert.

Understanding that he has a significant platform, thanks to one of those comforts–playing in the NFL–Al-Shaair felt compelled to speak out.

“It’s bigger to me than, you know, what’s a life worth? Is a life worth $11,000? Yeah, and it’s priceless. So to sit there and say that, oh, man, the money, whatever, that wasn’t relevant to me. I think it’s just important to do that as human beings. Because in a day, we all have our own issues and things that we’re going through. But you can’t get so lost in your own problems that you can’t have compassion for other people in the world.”

Al-Shaair got an offer for an assist from NBA star Kyrie Irving, who has gotten himself into hot water over some of his activism

Al-Shaair said he and Irving have been in communication recently, supporting one another.

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Shaair Does Not Back Down After Discipline

“I think the biggest thing is me and him align on the cause, which is humanity. We both care about humanity, regardless of skin color, race, anything like that. That’s what I think more than anything, when it comes to me and him, that we align on, and just not being afraid to do that.

“We don’t have to have all the answers to everything to know that an innocent man, an innocent woman, an innocent child losing her life is not right. I don’t need anybody to gaslight me into saying that, well, you’ve got to ask. I just know that’s not right, whether they’re here in America or somewhere, halfway across the world.”

Al-Shaair is very active in trying to not only shed light, but also directly impact those impacted by war and/or terrorism around the world. He has tried to help those who are experiencing issues with ICE stateside.

The Texans signed Al-Shaair, a three-time team captain, to a $54 million contract extension during the 2026 offseason. He is also coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign.

None of that has not been enough to distract Al-Shaair.

This was his second fine for an unauthorized message on his eye black that was related to a pro-Palestine stance. He has also expressed his support through the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” annual event. Al-Shaair continue to advocate and shed light on social media.

More immediately, Al-Shaair will try to help lead the Texans to a victory in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans suffered a letdown in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.