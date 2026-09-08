Texans Get Bad News After ‘Stunning’ Decision on 4,400-Yard Award Winner

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans could see a heated rival get that much stronger following the surprising release of Darius Slayton.

“The Giants are cutting WR Darius Slayton, per sources. Longest-tenured player on the team was near the bottom of the depth chart,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on X on September 7. Was set to make $13 million this season.”

Slayton, a winner of the Alan Page Community Award, also confirmed the news.

“Grateful for my time in NY. 7 years a Giant,” Slayton posted on X. “Nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next [praying hands emoji].”

That is where things could go poorly for the Texans. They have battled with injuries at the receiver position all offseason. That includes losing second-year former second-round draft pick Jayden Higgins for the season due to a torn ACL.

Texans Receive Unfortunate Update About Darius Slayton

“It’s already clear he’ll have options in the near future,” The Exhibit’s Josina Anderson wrote on September 7, following the news of Slayton’s release. Three teams reached out quickly for preliminary conversations subsequent to the announcement from his former team, a league source told the Exhibit News Network.

“Separate from those three conversations, if a position need arises down the line in Indianapolis, it may be smart to monitor the Colts as an additional consideration given Slayton’s relationship with quarterback Daniel Jones and their time together.”

NEW: I'm told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source. Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton's relationship with QB Daniel Jones. For… https://t.co/mbji0r9epR pic.twitter.com/AR88T5AUCt — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2026

As Anderson noted, Slayton and Jones were teammates on the Giants from 2019 through the 2023 season. Anderson also called the Giants’ decision “stunning.”

Jones enjoyed a resurgent season in Indy before tearing his ACL.

Colts Could Find Fit With Darius Slayton

The Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. However, Anderson noted, “As of now, the Colts like what they see in Deion Burks, per league source.” That could render any idea of Slayton and Jones reuniting moot.

But teams frequently make moves to appease their starting QBs, and Slayton should be cheap.

Anderson added that Slayton will take some time to “weigh his options while letting the start of the season unfold.”

“The goal is not just to contribute this season, but to really find a home where he can play for the foreseeable future,” Anderson wrote. “Slayton has been encumbered in his progression after offseason surgery on his groin April 28th of this year, per league source.”

Texans Can Play Spoiler With Potential Colts Target

The Texans will, of course, face the Colts at least twice this coming season. They will host their AFC South rivals in Week 3. Slayton is likely to miss that game based on Anderson’s reporting.

They will visit the Colts in Week 11, though, and Slayton could be healthy by then.

The Texans could certainly make a case for signing Slayton in hopes of getting him healthy for the stretch run and, really, the postseason. That would also ensure that he does not land with the Colts or another team they will or may encounter this coming season.

The Texans do not need Slayton, especially after acquiring Kayshon Boutte in a trade. Still, it could prove to be more of a savvy decision rather than purely a luxury addition.

Slayton has 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career so far.