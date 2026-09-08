Texans Urged to Consider Signing Recently Cut $36M Giants Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering the 2026 season, and for good reason.

They have a fairly complete roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and if the offense is at least as good as it was in 2025, Houston should be in good hands.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering a pivotal season as his future contract situation is in flux after an up-and-down 2025. The Texans did their best to retool their offense this past offseason, making some moves on the offensive line and bringing David Montgomery in to be the bell cow running back.

But is that enough to make Houston’s offense foolproof? Or should they continue examining their options and add more weapons to the mix?

Texans Should Pursue Ex-Giants WR Darius Slayton

Luckily for the Houston Texans, a quality veteran pass catcher has become available with less than a week before the regular season begins, and it’s former New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Big Blue cut ties with Slayton on Monday, moving on from the longest-tenured member of the team in an obvious cost-cutting move.

“Slayton started the summer strong but never seemed to quite get his footing in the new offense with a new coaching staff,” wrote ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“The writing was on the wall when the Giants signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency. They later added Odell Beckham Jr. in the spring.”

The move comes at a time when Slayton will be able to catch on with a new team just before the start of the regular season, and the Texans could end up being that team.

New York’s former fifth-round draft pick has quietly been one of the most productive wide receivers in the league since 2019. He’s hauled in 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Houston could use an experienced pass catcher to add to their wide receiver room right now. They have some great talent at the top in Nico Collins, but behind him, they’re banking on several youngsters to step up, particularly in the wake of two key injured players.

How Darius Slayton Fits on Texans Depth Chart

Collins is the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver for the Houston Texans, of course, but his running mates leave a lot to be desired.

Jayden Higgins, Houston’s 2025 second-round draft pick, is unfortunately set to miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL over the summer. Tank Dell is a favorite of Stroud’s, but he’s also still recovering from a brutal knee injury suffered almost two years ago.

In the meantime, the Texans went out and traded for Kayshon Boutte, adding him to the mix with another 2025 draft pick in Jaylin Noel and 26-year-old Xavier Hutchinson.

The problem is that none of the aforementioned players have the experience that a veteran like Slayton does. The ex-Giant may not be perfect, but he’s at least got the resume to back it up.

It also doesn’t hurt that Slayton would be incredibly cheap. After being released, he’ll likely be willing to sign a one-year, prove-it deal to rehab his value and cash in on another payday next spring.

That team should be the Texans, and they would be wise to bring him in at least for a workout. After all, they could use all the help they can get at wide receiver.