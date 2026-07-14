Texans Draw Bold Super Bowl Prediction, But There’s a Catch

The Houston Texans have found themselves in an odd spot this offseason. While they have made it to the divisional round of the playoffs in each of the past three years, they have gotten easily dispatched at that point each time. As a result, Houston has made some notable changes over the past few months in an effort to get itself over the hump.

On paper, the Texans are in a good spot to bounce back in 2026 after a disappointing playoff defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. The defense appears set to remain one of the top units in the league, and while C.J. Stroud has regressed after a dominant rookie campaign, he still has a ton of upside under center. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes this team is capable of winning a Super Bowl, but only if one key thing happens along the way.

Texans Need a Rushing Attack in Order to Win Super Bowl LXI

Houston appeared set to be a perennial contender in the AFC after Stroud dominated the league as a rookie in 2023. Over the past two seasons, though, Stroud has regressed, putting a larger strain on the defense to win games for this team. For the most part, the Texans have been able to piece things together in the regular season, but Stroud’s woes have come back to haunt this team in the playoffs.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Stroud hasn’t had a ton of help on offense. Nico Collins is one of the top wide receivers in the league, but the offensive line has perennially been one of the worst units in the league, and the rushing attack in 2025 was practically nonexistent. Stroud spent much of last year with his hands tied, and there wasn’t much he could do to free himself from his restraints.

The front office’s focus this offseason has revolved around getting Stroud more help. The offensive line has been revamped, and the rushing attack should take a step forward after David Montgomery was picked up in a trade to come in and work alongside Woody Marks. If the Texans can help Stroud out and run the ball more effectively in 2026, Fowler thinks they will win Super Bowl LXI.

“Let’s be honest … They have the best defense in the league. They have talent on offense. They’ve rebuilt their offensive line. If they can run the ball, I think they’ll win the Super Bowl,” Fowler said on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I think they have that kind of team. If they do that, that changes things for C.J. Stroud in a big way.”

Texans Emerge as Dark-Horse Super Bowl Contender

Houston’s defense is so good that it doesn’t even need Stroud to be a superstar in order for the team to win games. However, he does need to play a bit better than he did the last time we saw him on the field against the Pats, as he turned the ball over four times, which essentially gifted New England a win.

Giving Stroud some support is key, and while the offensive line will be tasked with protecting him under center, it will also look to open up some holes on the ground for Montgomery and Marks. The Texans aren’t a complete team right now, but if they can keep moving the ball on offense, they could end up looking a lot like the 2025 Seattle Seahawks, who, as we all know, just won Super Bowl LX.