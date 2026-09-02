Texans’ Kayshon Boutte Addresses Mike Vrabel’s Comments, Puts AFC on Notice

New Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte did not mince words when asked about New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s comments. He also spoke about why he wanting to join the Texans following his trade from the New England Patriots.

Vrabel, candid in his own right, said the Patriots’ decision to trade Boutte to the Texans came about in part due to the reality that he would have been inactive on game days with everyone healthy, including offseason trade pickups A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

“They did pay two guys to come in and do that job. Sadly, it is the way it is. Being that it’s a contract year for me, I seek a bigger role. I feel like what Vrabel said in his media interview, it wasn’t nothing bad. I wouldn’t say I used that as fuel,” Boutte said, clearly appreciating his former HC’s candidness,” Boutte told reporters on September 21.

“At the end of the day, he sat down. It was an honest opinion. He sat there, talked, speak his truth, and pretty much moved forward from it.”

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Boutte said he and the Patriots viewed the Texans as a “tough team” before the 2025 playoffs.

“We knew that that was one of the top teams we would have had to face on our path to get into the Super Bowl,” Boutte said. “But I always did believe this team had potential. They a great team on offense and defense. And I think, just with this year, we got another chance to get back to that. So, that’s the goal.”

Boutte cited his “big-play-making ability” when asked what he brings to the offense and offered telling thoughts about how his tradee to the Texans struck him and his future.

Kayshon Boutte Bringing ‘Big-Play-Making Ability’ for C.J. Stroud Texans

Boutte noted his “big-play-making ability” when asked what he brings to the Texans, adding that he will also “always build that trust” with Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

He is simply following his own advice.

“It’s been great. We get together after practice, kind of start building that timing. Different quarterback for me, a different receiver for him. So, as long as we on the same path, that’s the goal at the end of the day.

“I feel like from a receiver standpoint, chemistry is not really a tough thing to do. Like I say, it’s all about the effort you put in with the quarterback.”

Boutte is still studying the playbook.

However, also said “it’s not really bad.” That is because “half of it is carryover from what we kind of ran in New England.” That is a nod to offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s eight seasons spent as an assistant with the Patriots.

Boutte sid working with Stroud has been “great so far,” citing the fourth-year QB’s “playmaker ability” on the field.

“He’s able to do anything, for real,” Boutte said of his early impression of Stroud. “I trust that he’ll get the ball anywhere on the field, and he trust that we going to be in the spot whenever he need us.”

Texans’ Kayshon Boutte Gets Honest About Future

Interestingly enough, Boutte is expected to become the Texans WR2 at some point. What that says about the state of their wide receiver room, which lost Jayden Higgins for the season and will not have Tank Dell back until at least Week 5, is key.

That is especially true with the Texans having Super Bowl aspirations this season.

Boutte, who penned a piece for The Players’ Tribune, in which he spoke about nearly walking away from the game entirely.

Instead, Boutte will try to help the Texans over their Divisional Round glass ceiling. Boutte said that his 20-year-old self would have “handled that whole situation differently,” but that he has spent the past three years “learning how to be a professional.”

As for his future, Boutte is taking it one day at a time.

He will avoid “overthinking” and is going to try to “catch everything that come my way at the end of the day,” adding, “It’s a big year for me, so make the most of my opportunities.”