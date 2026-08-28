Texans Get Unfortunate Truth About Kayshon Boutte Trade From Mike Vrabel

The Houston Texans have added what they hope is their WR2 role opposite Pro Bowler Nico Collins with their trade for Kayshon Boutte.

However, the reality may very well be that even if they did, it may not be enough to overcome their Divisional Round hump in the postseason. That would speak more about what they lack than what they have gained.

They can thank New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel for the dose of truth.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Delivers Reality Check About Texans’ Kayshon Boutte

Vrabel was asked about the trade, in which the Texans sent safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Boutte.

“That was one place where we do have some depth. And I think, for all parties involved, that was probably the best thing. Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive, unfortunately. It’s kind of the way it was … with him not playing special teams,” Vrabel told reporters on August 27.

“I’ve tried to thank Kayshon as many times as I could. I texted them again today. His maturity, his growth. His ability to put into words–last year–and share his own personal struggle. But also the growth that he made from that that’s positively going to affect a lot of people.

“I know that that wasn’t easy for him to do, and I tell them all the time about how much I respect him for being able to do that.”

Boutte was the Patriots’ fifth-leading receiver during the 2025 regular season.

This offseason, New England acquired A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in trades with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, respectively. Boutte even requested a trade, and he thanked the Patriots for honoring it and sending him to the Texans.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans High on Kayshon Boutte

Boutte was third in yards and second in touchdowns. The Texans can only hope that indicates Boutte is capable of much more. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke glowingly about Boutte’s ability on contested catches and continued development.

“It’s just watching him throughout his career, just seeing what he’s done. He’s one of the better contested catch players that I’ve seen. If the ball is close, he has a knack for going up, playing physical, and coming down with the football. So, that’s what intrigued me, when I continued to watch his tape from last year and previous years. He continued to make those tough catches, and that’s what you want,” Ryans told reporters on August 26.

“I want everybody on our team to be tough mentally and physically, and he’s shown that on his tape.”

Boutte’s journey has proven his mental toughness.

Durability has been a concern, but the greatest concern the Texans face following the trade–and Vrabel’s comments–is that they still might not be good enough at the wide receiver position, especially if Boutte indeed starts sooner rather than later.

Texans Get Cold Truth From Noteworthy Source

There has been speculation that Boutte is not a lock to secure the WR2 spot for the Texans, who are expected to bring him along as slowly as necessary. But the Patriots defeated the Texans in the 2025 playoffs.

That Houston’s new prized acquisition would have been inactive this coming season for the team the Texans could not get past last season is an unfortunate footnote.

Again, the Texans can only hope they can coax more out of Boutte.