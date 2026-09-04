Texans Get Reality Check Over Kayshon Boutte Before Week 1

The Houston Texans needed Kayshon Boutte.

It is not because Boutte is on the cusp of becoming a world-beater. Instead, it is due to the unfortunate season-ending injury to Jayden Higgins, but the reality is the same.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak picked Boutte as the Texans’ “X factor,” almost by default,” in the wake of Higgins’ injury, noting that the latter would have been the choice if he were healthy. Higgins tore his ACL during the Texans’ joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Boutte is a strong consolation choice.

“A Boutte deep target was just about the best throw in football last season. Boutte led the league in first-down-plus-touchdown rate per target at 57.4%,” Solak wrote on September 4.

“That number would have been second only to 2023 Brandon Aiyuk over the past five seasons (minimum 200 routes). As a vertical route specialist — 49.0% of his routes were vertical routes, seventh among all receivers — he was not frequently targeted. But when he was targeted, he came through for Drake Maye.”

Boutte finished the 2025 season with 33 receptions for 551 yards and 6 touchdowns. In addition to the advanced metrics Solak noted, he also ranked fourth in yards per reception among qualifiers.

Solak has previously lamented the lack of explosiveness in the Texans’ offense.

To that end, the Texans would be wise to find ways to get Boutte integrated as much as possible as soon as possible.

“How Boutte’s verticality folds into a Texans passing game that wants deep-breaking routes from its receivers is unclear. That was the excitement around Higgins — how well he could snap off routes at his size — and that has always been the magic of Nico Collins. It will likely be the case that Boutte is not the every-down WR2 to start the season, as Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel retain roles,” Solak wrote.

“If the Texans want to be serious Super Bowl contenders, and that is the expectation in Houston, they need a dangerous secondary pass catcher after Collins. Boutte has some growing to do, but if he can become a higher-volume player with a more diverse route tree, he’ll keep the Texans’ offense on track for that push.”

Jayden Higgins Sends Message After Kayshon Boutte Trade

Higgins’ injury was a clean tear with no other damage. That is good news for the Texans in the grand scheme of things.

Many figured Higgins as a breakout candidate this coming season.

He finished his rookie season strong was coming of an encouraging offseason. Rather than let the setback deter him, Higgins showed his resolve. He sent a strong message. It especially stood out in the days after the Texans acquired Boutte in a trade with the New England Patriots.

“They took a real one out the game for lil,” Higgins posted on his Instagram story on September 2, per Battle Red Blog’s Nick Schwager. “Best believe I’ll be back!!”

Higgins included an image of himself in full uniform from media day.

Boutte is a different kind of receiver than Higgins is. He can still have the kind of impact the Texans hoped for. That is, taking pressure off Collins, loosening up the defense for the run game, and being a reliable target for C.J. Stroud. Boutte is ready for whatever the Texans ask of him.