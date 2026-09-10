Texans’ Trade for Kayshon Boutte Becomes Even Bigger Bargain With AJ Brown News

The Houston Texans got a steal with their trade for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

That much was true before his veritable replacement, AJ Brown, suffered an injury during the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It is even more evident following the latest update on Brown.

“The preliminary diagnosis on #Patriots WR A.J. Brown is a high-ankle sprain, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 10.

“MRI today after X-rays were negative. Timeline for his return is TBD.”

“The Boutte trade might end up being a regret,” Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker posted in reaction to the news.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the Patriots remain uncertain about Brown’s timeline for recovery, telling reporters on September 10, “We’ll continue to evaluate, continue to run tests. But I don’t know if he’ll be available here going forward for the next week, but we’ll see. I know he’ll do everything that he can to get back as quickly as possible.”

For quick context, Boutte started 23 of 34 appearances for the Texans over the past three seasons, while Reed has one start in eight appearances in one season. Both players have battled injuries, but the Texans

Mike Vrabel’s Comments About Texans’ Kayshon Boutte Haunting Patriots

Vrabel spoke candidly about the trade sending Boutte to the Texans in exchange for second-year former sixth-round pick and safety Jaylen Reed, noting that the receiver would have been inactive on most game days.

That was, of course, provided everyone was healthy in the receiver room.

Vrabel commended Boutte for how he handled the situation, so his remarks were not made with animosity or meant as a slight.

“That was one place where we do have some depth. And I think, for all parties involved, that was probably the best thing. Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive, unfortunately. It’s kind of the way it was … with him not playing special teams,” Vrabel told reporters on August 27.

“I’ve tried to thank Kayshon as many times as I could. I texted them again today. His maturity, his growth. His ability to put into words–last year–and share his own personal struggle. But also the growth that he made from that that’s positively going to affect a lot of people.

Likewise, Boutte did not respond with anger or frustration about the situation.

Boutte expressed an understanding that the Patriots had brought Brown and Romeo Doubs–who struggled in the opener with multiple drops–to play the position.

“Sadly, it is the way it is. Being that it’s a contract year for me, I seek a bigger role. I feel like what Vrabel said in his media interview, it wasn’t nothing bad. I wouldn’t say I used that as fuel,” Boutte told reporters on September 2. “At the end of the day, he sat down. It was an honest opinion. He sat there, talked, speak his truth, and pretty much moved forward from it.”

Boutte can further the Texans’ case as winners of the trade with the Patriots with a strong showing in the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills, as he makes his debut in front of his new home crowd on Sunday.