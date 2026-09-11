Texans Get Major Value Boost on Kashon Boutte Trade After Latest News

The Houston Texans traded for Kayshon Boutte because they needed him.

However, the aftermath of the deal has revealed that the New England Patriots needed him, too, despite head coach Mike Vrabel’s best efforts to minimize the reality.

“Sources: Patriots are placing wide receiver AJ Brown on injured reserve due to his high ankle sprain,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on September 11, noting the decision will end up “sidelining him for a minimum of four games.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that this move “Puts him out until Oct 18 at earliest.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted, “The Patriots also have a Thursday night game that week in Chicago, which could complicate his comeback a bit.”

Patriots’ Comments on Texans Kayshon Boutte Still Haunting Them

“That was one place where we do have some depth,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said during his media availability on August 27. “Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive, unfortunately. It’s kind of the way it was … with him not playing special teams.”

Patriots GM Eliot Wolf also downplayed the Texans’ advantage in the deal.

“There was no concern about [giving a potential playoff opponent Boutte,” Wolf told reporters when asked directly about the decision on Boutte in August.

“I don’t think there’s any concern for them to send us a safety that we think can play.”

The Texans already had the edge in the trade on the surface, surrendering second-year former sixth-round safety Jaylen Reed to the Patriots for Boutte, who is far more experienced and, thus, productive in his career.

I’m sure there’s a lot of regrets from Mike Vrabel & Eliot Wolf about trading Kayshon Boutte right about now,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X on September 11 in reaction.

Kayshon Boutte’s Former Teammate Facing ‘Big Opportunity’

Boutte’s departure to the Texans does create an opportunity for one of his former Patriots teammates and fellow wide receivers.

“Big opportunity for second-year WR Kyle Williams,” Fowler said in his reaction post.

Williams, a third-round pick in 2025, had 10 receptions for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie. Despite being active for the Patriots’ regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks and Brown’s exit, Williams failed to draw a target in the contest, a 13-10 loss.

That is not to say Williams cannot or will not step up for the Patriots, or that Boutte would have been a 1-for-1 replacement for Brown.

It does, however, mean the Patriots might have been better off waiting to make the trade.

Texans Still Have Final Decision to Make

While the full value and winner of the Boutte trade have yet to be determined, the Texans do have a pending decision to make on the fourth-year receiver.

Boutte is in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Texans have been aggressive with players in that situation before, but those were their own players, or at least those who had been in their system for some time. To that end, a fast start could go a long way toward making the Texans ponder Boutte’s future with the organization.

If not, it at least sets him up to cash in next offseason, when he will be an unrestricted free agent and can choose his next team.