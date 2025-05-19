Texans Offered Noteworthy Package in Failed Trade Attempt for Premium Target

The Houston Texans had their eyes on a specific prospect in the 2025 draft, but their trade offer to move up fell short. It remains unclear just who that prospect was. However, a new video from the New England Patriots offers some potentially telling details.

The May 16 episode of “Forged in Foxborough” offered a behind-the-scenes look into the Patriots’ draft war room.

In one scene, Pats’ vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf is on the phone with someone.

That individual is never named, though Wolf does cite a trade offer featuring the picks Nos. “58, 79, [and]next year’s [third-round pick]” for No. 38 overall, a premium selection in the top 50 slots. The Texans owned picks 58 and 79 coming into the draft.

The Patriots also had the Chicago Bears on the line offering pick No. 39 and a seventh-rounder for No. 38 overall, but chose to stand pat, selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson.

It is unclear whom the Texans would have selected had they moved up. They ultimately struck a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that yielded pick No. 48. No other offensive linemen were selected between those two selections.

Those that did come off the board filled various positions and roles.

Whether or not Henderson was on the Texans’ radar at such a premium pick, specifically with Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, and others on the roster, is unclear.

The Texans did end up selecting USC’s Woody Marks in the fourth round with the No. 116 overall pick. They also used pick No. 79 on wide receiver Jaylin Noel, part of a rare duo in Houston along with former Iowa State Cyclones teammate Jayden Higgins.

Texans’ Trade Attempts Yielded Aireontae Ersery

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted the various free agency additions and trade acquisitions that the Texans made, addressing the offensive line. However, questions arose after they drafted one offensive lineman.

That lineman, Aireontae Ersery, faces an uncertain path to playing time amid all of those other additions.

It is also unclear if Ersery was the Texans’ first choice, had it not been for the failed trade.

“Sources say Houston tried a couple of times to trade up for an offensive lineman but could not make it work,” Graziano wrote on May 14. “It’s possible Ersery shows enough in camp to earn one of the two starting tackle spots.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has already acknowledged that the Texans attempted to move up in the first round before trading out instead.

That does not mean the Texans are not high on Ersery, though. That could bode well for his chances of seeing the field early.

Texans Landed ‘Late 1st Round’ Talent in 2nd-Round Pick

Ersery’s path to the field may be unclear, but it appears the Texans will grant him every opportunity to earn playing time.

The Texans may have failed in their other trade attempts. Ersery is one of their successes.

“People in Houston’s draft room will tell you Caserio doesn’t move up and down for splash but simply to try to maximize value,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on May 7. “They believe they did that with second-round offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, whom some scouts thought might slide into the late first round. He has plenty of versatility.”

A quick ascension into the starting lineup could justify the Texans’ investment in Ersery and alleviate concerns about protecting C.J. Stroud.