Texans Starter Shares Timely Message After Blockbuster Deal

The Houston Texans announced that they reworked wide receiver Nico Collins’ contract on Tuesday, but that was not the significant financial news that got fellow Pro Bowler and starter Calen Bullock’s attention.

Instead, Bullock shared a note on Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who also received a new contract, one that reestablished his spot atop the positional rankings.

The timing of James’ deal is one of several noteworthy details for Bullock and the Texans.

Calen Bullock Shares Timely Message

Bullock took to social media on Tuesday, sharing the official ESPN’s rehashing of James’ three-year, $75.6 million contract extension. The deal had been announced a short while earlier.

The Texans selected Bullock 78th overall in the 2024 draft. While he and James (a Florida native) hail from different hometowns, Bullock (who is from California) got to see the five-time Pro Bowler begin his career with the Chargers while in high school in the Golden State.

Despite being on different rosters, the two are also connected professionally.

“Five-time Pro-Bowl selection Derwin James now has become the highest-paid safety for the second time in his career,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on May 26, adding that the veteran agreed to a “three-year, $25.2 million per year extension that includes $57.5 million guaranteed, per @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst.”

“Relevant for a potential/eventual Calen Bullock extension next offseason,” Houston Stressans posted on X in reaction to the news.

Players often take note of their peers’ windfalls.

Still, the amount of James’ new deal with the Chargers, Bullock’s sharing the news, and the two safeties sharing representation are all significant details for the third-year defensive back and the Texans going forward.

The Texans have worked with Mughuleta, who also represents quarterback C.J. Stroud, on multiple occasions with several players.

Bullock will be extension-eligible in 2027.

Texans Could Have to Pay Up for ‘Most Underappreciated Safety’

Collins’ deal shows the Texans are still in the habit of extending their own early. They have already extended All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and nickelback/safety Jalen Pitre, and will need to address Bullock’s draftmate Kamari Lassiter (42nd overall) soon.

The Texans gave defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, new deals this offseason, showing little sign of slowing down.

Bullock has surely noticed the trend and will want to get paid accordingly.

“I think Houston S Calen Bullock might be the most underrated S in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s Daniel Harms said in a post on X on May 21. “He takes some angular risks from time to time, but has excellent range, ball skills, legit instincts, and is a willing and impactful run defender. BIG Fan of his tape.”

Harms, who is not alone in his assessment, included a clip of Bullock’s interception against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 of the 2025 regular season. He finished the 2025 regular season with 64 total tackles, 4 INTs, and 1 forced fumble.

He added another 8 combined stops and 1 pick, which he returned for a touchdown in the playoffs.

For his career, Bullock has 118 total tackles, 9 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery.

Texans Draw Praise Over Jalen Pitre

The Texans will need to plan accordingly, regardless of what they do with Bullock (and Lassiter). However, they also received praise for one of the deals that they have already taken care of, in Pitre’s extension.

“Jalen Pitre 3 year 39M looks pretty good too,” Houston Stressans continued in their reaction to James’ deal. “(I know different players & styles but still a good contract).”

If rookie Kamari Ramsey emerges, he would solidify the Texans’ other safety spot.

Ramsey or 2025 sixth-round pick Jaylen Reed stepping up would allow the Texans to keep Pitre in the slot. That could especially come in handy. They could be without linebacker E.J. Speed for the first half of the regular season. Speed tore his quad and will have surgery.