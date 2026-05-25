Texans Get More Bad News After ‘Major Blow’ to Roster

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans could have to alter their plans, specifically when it comes to their defense, where they could be without veteran and starting strongside linebacker E.J. Speed for longer than originally believed.

Speed suffered a partially torn quad during the Texans’ offseason program, which required surgery and threatened to sideline him for the rest of the offseason program at least.

It appears Speed will, in fact, miss multiple regular-season contests, too.

New E.J. Speed Update Bad News for Texans

Speed is a former draft pick of the Texans’ AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. He is coming off a productive first season with Houston in 2025. He had 62 total tackles, which is a significant dip from his previous two seasons, while starting nine of the 14 games he played in.

He finished as the 11th-man in terms of defensive snap share, operating as LB3 on the field behind starters Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reports Speed is “out indefinitely.”

“He is likely to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, a designation for players injured during the offseason or previous season,” Alexander wrote on May 25, noting the veteran will have surgery this week.

“The prognosis for Speed’s return is five to six months, which could allow him to return in November. The timeline could change based on his rehabilitation.”

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On May 22, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported a timeline for Speed’s return to action of “at least” three months.

Speed suffered while doing a “single-leg squat,” per Alexander, who called it a “major blow.”

The Texans re-signed Speed this offseason, giving the veteran a two-year, $10 million contract ahead of free agency. They will have to look inward and, possibly, at the free agent market to fill the void, but the Texans have options to replace Speed’s snaps.

Texans Have Options on Roster, in Free Agency

Alexander named internal options like special teamers Jake Hansen and Jake Hummel, 2024 sixth-round pick Jamal Hill, or 2025 selections Aiden Fisher and Wade Wooodaz for the Texans to replace Speed.

There is also the option of leaning more heavily on their nickel looks with Jalen Pitre.

However, the Texans would be turning to an inexperienced player with any of those options, which could lead them to at least explore some of the available free agents, like veterans Bobby Okereke, Bobby Wagner, or Matt Milano.

Or even players who might fit better into Speed’s relatively limited role, like Logan Wilson or former Dallas Cowboys teammate Kenneth Murray.

Former Patriots Draft Pick Looms Large Amid E.J. Speed Injury

One player who may go unnoticed until the Texans show full-team drills in the offseason program is Marte Mapu.

The Texans acquired Mapu in a trade with the New England Patriots in April before the 2026 draft. A linebacker-safety hybrid, Mapu was a third-round pick, taken 76th overall in 2023. He has the size, athleticism, and versatility to fill in for Speed, as long as the veteran is out.

Losing Speed is certainly detrimental to the Texans’ defense.

However, the regular season is far enough away that Ryans and the Texans can still identify a proper replacement.