Texans Suffer Yet Another Injury Setback at ‘Destroyed’ Position

The Houston Texans could enter Week 1 with only Logan Hall among the backups to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, as Solomon Byrd joined the list of injured players.

Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla noted on X on August 28 that Byrd got up “gingerly” after a play, noting that the Texans’ “depth at DE has been destroyed by injuries recently,” with Dylan Horton and Ali Gaye both out for the season.

Byrd got poked in the eye, per Barzilla, and was able to return to the field.

He exited a short while later, though, again under his own power, making his way to the blue medical tent after teammate Kaevon Merriweather “rolled up on him,” Barzilla updated.

Solomon Byrd back to tent, under own power, and some encouragement for gritty #Texans edge from DeMeco Ryans, Will Anderson Jr. https://t.co/TwWZ22vJyq pic.twitter.com/Vth6nmszop — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2026

Texans Truth Serum’s Jayson Braddock noted, “Depth DEs on the Texans can’t catch a break.”

Byrd, 26, was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, taken 238th overall. He has played in one regular-season game, tallying 2 total tackles and 1 pass deflection. That is despite playing 20 of his 21 snaps on defense, per Pro Football Reference.

Texans DE Room Decimated by Injuries

In addition to Gaye, Horton and, possibly, Byrd, Jadeveon Clowney has missed several practices with a leg injury. Fellow 2026 free agency signing Logan Hall has also missed time since joining the Texans.

The most important thing for the Texans is that Anderson and Hunter are healthy.

Still, at some point, those injuries will catch up to the Texans. They have already brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Derek Parish, but Byrd was having a good night.

“Sebastian Harsh & Solomon Byrd looked good for the depth edge rushers,” Barzilla said in his recap post of the eventual 16-13 Texans loss, which made them 0-3 in the preseason for the first time under head coach DeMeco Ryans.