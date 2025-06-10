Pro Bowl Playmaker Sends Clear Message After Texans Finalize Decision

The Houston Texans have officially signed free agent running back Nick Chubb, and the former Cleveland Browns star is ready to “work.” Chubb is landing a one-year, $2.5 million contract, which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on June 9 could be worth up to $5 million.

“Welcome to H-Town, Nick Chubb,” the Texans posted on X on June 9.

“What’s up, H-Town?” Chubb said in a video shared by the team on X on June 9. “Super excited to be here. Let’s get to work.”

The Browns released a tribute video and statements, both on social media and in long form, thanking the record-setting running back, who has the second-most 100-yard games and third-most touchdowns in Cleveland’s franchise history.

“That’s a huge signing,” ESPN’s Pat McAfee told colleague Adam Schefter during “The Pat McAfee Show” on June 9, before the signing was made official. “Chubb going anywhere is a big deal. If he’s anywhere near what he was, this is a massive get for the Houston Texans.”

McAfee, a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, added, “I hate it,” while Schefter said he liked it, saying it depends on “how much he has left.

Notably for the Texans, Chubb has missed 14 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

Texans Praised After Signing RB Nick Chubb

“If he’s close to what he was, him and Joe Mixon are going to be an insanely physical duo,” Schefter said of Chubb’s fit with the Texans.

Chubb, the No. 35 overall pick of the 2018 draft, spent seven seasons in Cleveland. Chubb rushed for 332 yards in 2024. Moreover, he has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career in the NFL, including two devastating knee injuries.

However, Chubb looks back to health, and he fits well with the Texans’ current setup.

“The deal, one year, $2.5 million, much of that fully guaranteed, has a chance to make $5 million, which for a veteran running back on a new team, is really a sign that they believe, not just he’s going to make the team – obviously, he’s going to make the team – but going to really contribute,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on June 9.

“They already have Joe Mixon and, obviously, they had C.J. Stroud running that offense. But when they dealt with some injuries, they struggled a little bit last year. What this is is excellent depth. Excellent depth with one of the best leaders in the NFL. Certainly, this is someone the Cleveland Browns have to replace in the locker room, and a physical presence alongside Mixon in a way that will absolutely help this offense. I know it’s June, but this is an important signing for the Texans, regardless of the time of year.”

Fans React to Nick Chubb Signing

Fans were split on Chubb joining the Texans, as with any such decision, though optimism remained a prevailing sentiment.

“Texans dumped a broken Watson on the Browns for a gang of first round picks in return, and now they’re taking Nick Chubb from us,” one fan posted on X on June 8 when the deal was still expected, but not yet official.

Rumors of the Texans’ interest in Chubb emerged on June 8. The situation quickly escalated to a visit and the expectation that he would sign pending a physical.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on X on June 9 that Chubb had passed his physical.

Some fans doubt Chubb has much left to offer the Texans, given his injury history. Others remain optimistic that the move can lead to a rebirth for Chubb. The veteran rushed for at least 996 yards in each of his first five seasons.

“The last time a high level running back left the team that drafted them in free agency the team he signed with won a Super Bowl,” “The Bullpen: A Houston Texans Podcast” host James Roy posted on X on June 9, comparing the move to the Philadelphia Eagles adding Saquon Barkley in free agency in 2022. “The Texans just signed Nick Chubb.”