Texans Reunite With Former No. 1 Overall Pick Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans have made it official and decided to reunite with former No. 1 ovrall draft pick and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney returns after seven seasons away from the Texans.

His return solidifies a group that entered training camp with some questions, despite the top-tier talent headlining the depth chart and the Texans’ efforts to draft and sign proper depth options behind them. Clowney will address the issue.

Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Texans

“Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the #Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on August 2.

“After an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by @NFLagentandy of @UpperEdgeSports.”

Clowney, 33, drew strong interest from the Cleveland Browns before his decision.

Perhaps the Browns’ open push to bring Clowney back into their building was the final push that the Texans needed, because they had been linked to the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft before he made the final call.

Clowney has 450 combined tackles and 66.5 career sacks. He tallied 209 stops and 29 of his sacks in a Texans uniform.

He will slot in, presumably, as DE3 behind Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

This story will be updated shortly…