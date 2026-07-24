Texans Legend DeAndre Hopkins Joins Patriots in New Career Move

The Houston Texans, despite being one of the younger NFL franchises, have had some incredibly talented players grace their team.

Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt are both Hall of Famers in their own right (future in Watt’s case), and longtime wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could potentially be on the same trajectory.

Hopkins, with 13 years of NFL experience under his belt, seems to be taking a new approach ahead of the 2026 season, though.

While he waits for any potential offers that may come his way, the 34-year-old is joining the New England Patriots in a coaching/personell role, per head coach Mike Vrabel.

“DeAndre Hopkins is here with us…just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do, as far as coaching. You’ll see him on the field,” Vrabel told reporters via NFL.com.

DeAndre Hopkins Still Has ‘Ball Left’

Of course, the former Houston Texans star would likely rather be suiting up as a player still, rather than his current role in New England.

In late June, Hopkins said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he still wishes to continue his playing career, but is waiting for the right situation to open up for him.

“I still got a lot ball left. But it’s not a situation I’m sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that’s for the young guys, man. That’s for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future,” Hopkins said.

“I know in my position, I’m a utility guy. I’m a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I’ve been a third-down guy. I wasn’t used in the red zone last year. But third down, they’re gonna put D-Hop in, they’re gonna come to me. I don’t think that’ll change anytime soon.”

To the former Pro Bowler’s point, Hopkins was still a productive player last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

He appeared in all 17 games and hauled in 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns, good for 15 yards per catch.

There are plenty of teams out there who could use a veteran presence at wide receiver, and as Hopkins mentions, a specialist who can go out there and win a one-on-one when a team needs it.

DeAndre Hopkins Ties With Mike Vrabel

The Houston Texans legend appears to have a strong relationship with Vrabel, having spent one season with the head coach in 2023 playing for the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins would spend the first half of the 2024 season with the Titans as well, but that was after the organization had fired Vrabel.

It was a productive stint in Tennessee for Hopkins, who managed to haul in 90 receptions for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns from Titans quarterbacks.

But clearly one of the most productive parts of Hopkins’ time in Tennessee was the early days with Vrabel, culminating in their partnership in New England.

It remains to be seen if another team will look to sign Hopkins ahead of the 2026 season.