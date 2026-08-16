Texans Add ‘Versatile’ Tight End as Head-Turning Veteran Battles Issue

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are still working through the best options to fill some roster holes heading into another week of training camp and a preseason tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Louis Hansen is the beneficiary.

The Texans are banged up at Hansen’s tight end position and several other spots on their expanded training camp roster, so necessity is the biggest factor in the decision.

Still, it is a positive development for the former undrafted free agent prospect.

Louis Hansen Returns to Texans Amid Brevin Jordan Injury

“#Texans re-signed tight end Louis Hansen, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 16.

The Texans initially signed Hansen in June during organized team activities. Like many players at or near the bottom of the Texans’ roster, Hansen has been involved in a bit of a back-and-forth over his spot amid frequent changes.

His return brings another dynamic potential contributor to the Texans.

Hansen finished his tenure at UConn with 463 yards and 4 touchdowns on 46 receptions. He spent three seasons there after two unproductive years at Michigan.

New England Football Journal’s John Sarianides ranked Hansen 15th on his list of the “top 30 New England NFL Draft and UDFA prospects, writing in April that the rookie is a “versatile tight end who profiles more as a move U tight end. Hansen has good size and can make a roster as a third tight end and special teamer.”

In that sense, Hansen checks two boxes for the Texans.

While they have avoided injury setbacks with their starters, the Texans’ depth has taken a sizeable hit. Their biggest losses have been at linebacker, but Hansen can still help on teams.

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The Texans’ decision to bring Hansen back was born partly out of necessity, with injuries behind starter Dalton Schultz, specifically to Brevin Jordan.

“Depth has been thin with Brevin Jordan sidelined,” Wilson noted.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on August 7 that Jordan was “out for practice today as a precautionary measure, per a source. He’s dealing with a minor injury and won’t miss much time.”

However, Ryans offered an update on the tight end last week. He provided more context and clarity on the veteran.

“Brevin’s dealing with a knee right now,” Ryans told Texans beat reporters on August 10, following Jordan’s latest absence from practice in training camp. “He’s kind of day-to-day. We’ll see how it goes, though.”

Jordan missed all of last season due to an injury and has battled them his entire career.

As it stands, Jordan’s setback is another opportunity for Hansen to show the Texans what he can do. Hopefully, for his sake, this time leads to a longer stay.