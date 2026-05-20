Texans Eye Former Packers, Seahawks & Titans Draft Picks for Roster

The Houston Texans could soon add another weapon to the roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans worked out a bevy of wide receiver options on Wednesday, including a trio of former draft picks from rival clubs.

Houston is coming off a 12-win season and their third straight AFC Divisional Playoff appearance.

However, getting over the hump will take all hands on deck, potentially some who are unsigned.

Texans Move on Ex-Packers, Seahawks & Titans Wide Receivers

The Texans are preparing to get into their first wave of organized team activities (OTAs), which will begin on May 27.

There could be some new faces on hand.

“#Texans worked out wider receivers Samori Toure, D’Wayne [Dee] Eskridge, Demarcus Lacey, River Cracraft and Jha’Quan Jackson, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on May 20.

Eskridge is the highest pick, taken in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has 228 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 career receptions.

He spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins and can contribute as a returner.

Toure, a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers (258th overall) in the 2022 draft, has a 14-163-1 career line. He has also had stints with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints.

The Tennessee Titans selected Jackson 182nd overall in 2024. He has been more known for his 5 fumbles as a rookie than his one reception for 8 yards.

He also spent time with the Saints in 2025.

Cracraft, a former undrafted free agent who has had stops in Denver and Miami, as well as the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, has been the most productive of the bunch, with 374 yards and 3 TDs on 32 grabs.

Lacey is a rookie free agent. He had a 65-769-5 line for the Thundering Herd in 2025, his lone season on the field for the program.

He also carried the ball 19 times for 157 yards, providing a glimpse of his versatility.

Texans WR Room Growing Crowded

If any of these receivers join the Texans’ roster for the offseason program, they will have to try earning a spot on the 53-man roster when the 2026 regular season rolls around.

The Texans’ WR room is led by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins and includes recent draft picks Lewis Bond, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson.

Former UDFAs Jared Wayne and Josh Kelley are under contract, too.

Houston has also signed college free agents this offseason, Daniel Sobkowicz, local product Jalen Walthall, and Treyvhon Saunders.

Stroud and the Texans finished 18th overall offensively, but they were 13th in scoring, despite the ups and downs of Year 1 under rookie offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Their passing game ranked 14th, too.

The Texans have enough depth to withstand some injuries in their receiver room.

It remains to be seen if they have done enough to help Stroud, who also faces pressure to improve after a rough postseason, putting an end to their 2025 campaign.