Texans Get Encouraging Update on Injured Linebacker

The Houston Texans can breathe a sigh of relief, even if only slightly, after the latest update on veteran linebacker Jake Hansen.

Hansen, who is entering his fifth season with the Texans, suffered what head coach DeMeco Ryans called a “foot” injury during Thursday’s practice in training camp, and he had to be carted off the field.

However, it appears that the situation is not as dire as it initially appeared.

Texans Get Good News on Jake Hansen

Hansen has developed into a core special teamer and has even been a spot-starter for the Texans in his career. His injury came in the wake of fellow LB E.J. Speed’s torn quad, which he suffered during the Texans’ offseason program.

With their depth already facing a test, a new update on Hansen suggests his absence could be short-lived.

The news comes in the wake of several tryouts for the Texans on Thursday.

“No immediate signings for #Texans from this workout, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on July 31. “Team considering linebacker depth after Jake Hansen injured foot. Hansen injury not as bad as it initally appeared, per source, avoiding significant injury. Timetable still being determined for how long he’ll be out.”

Hansen, 28, had 19 total tackles in 15 games as a reserve for the Texans in 2025. He has 84 combined stops, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery, and four more than four years into his NFL career.

This story will be updated shortly…