Former Texans Wide Receiver Lands With Buccaneers After Houston Exit

The Houston Texans turned Jha’Quan Jackson loose, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were right there to scoop him up.

“#Buccaneers signed former #Texans wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 26, adding that the Buccaneers also waived/injured wide receiver Dennis Houston.”

Jackson, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans.

He notably returns to the NFC South–just as he did the AFC South, going from the Titans to the Texans–having previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

Ex-Texans WR Jha’Quan Jackson Lands With Buccaneers

The Texans first signed Jackson in May, and he has stuck through mandatory minicamp and got close to the conclusion of training camp. However, he was also part of one of the deepest positions on the Texans’ roster.

Two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins headlines a group that now includes Kayshon Boutte following a trade with the New England Patriots.

They have also seen second-year former third-round pick Jaylin Noel return from an injury.

Moreover, the Texans remain high on Tank Dell, have Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, and could see Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne both take significant steps forward in terms of their respective roles following the season-ending injury to Jayden Higgins.

Jackson has one reception for 8 yards, as well as on carry for a loss of 5 yards. He also contributes on special teams.

The Texans cut Jackson on August 24 amid other roster moves.

This story will be updated.