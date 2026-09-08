Kayshon Boutte Tells Truth About Bills Before Texans Debut

Kayshon Boutte will see the field in Week 1, as he makes his Houston Texans debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made that quite clear.

Kayshon is learning the playbook very well, and we’re throwing it all at him. So, he’s a smart guy. He’s picked up on what we’ve asked him to do. There was some carryover in the things that he’s learning,” Ryans told reporters on September 7.

“The speed of transition is definitely there. He’s done a great job of being attentive of what we’ve asked him to do, and we’re throwing him out there. So, let’s see. We’re trying to go win a football game. We traded for the guy for a reason. Think he’s a really good playmaker. So, we want to see that show up on Sunday.”

Boutte explained that learning the playbook was “not really bad” because of that familiarity, which would help him get out to a fast start.

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Ryans’ comments are noteworthy in the wake of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel saying Boutte would have been inactive on game days for them if everyone is healthy. It was telling about the Patriots and the Texans.

Still, Ryans’ remarks were certainly not just lip service.

Texans’ Kayshon Boutte Gets Honest About Bills

The Texans traded a seventh-round pick in the 2028 draft and 2025 sixth-round safety Jaylen Reed to the Patriots for Boutte at the end of the preseason and training camp. He is a replacement for the injured Jayden Higgins.

Boutte is very familiar with the Bills, having faced them four times over the past three seasons.

Boutte has 16 receptions for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 targets as a member of the Patriots in four games against the Bills. Asked about “extra juice” for this game, he said no.

“I wouldn’t say extra juice. At the end of the day, it is football,” Boutte told reporters on September 7. “You don’t want to waste all your energy before game day. So, taking it day-by-day, being where my feet at, and ready to roll Sunday.”

That last part fits with Ryans’ decree, while Boutte also had plenty to say about the Bills.

Kayshon Boutte Praises Former AFC East Rivals

The Texans have beaten the Bills in back-to-back seasons, but Boutte went 2-2 against them during his Patriots tenure.

He certainly has an appreciation for what they do.

“Oh, Buffalo a good team,” Boutte said. “Obviously, they got a MVP-caliber quarterback; that was a big thing with him. But a great team overall. They play good together on defense, and their offense, they offense efficient.”

New coaching staff aside, this is a Bills team that ranked fourth overall and in scoring offense during the 2025 regular season.

Ryans put the Texans on high alert about the Bills.

However, this is still largely the same team the Texans were able to defeat 23-19 in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign. They did add DJ Moore, but Ryans was confident that his defense would come through, putting the onus squarely on Boutte and the Texans’ offense.