Texans Rookie Tight End Turns Heads in Preseason Opener

Top Houston Texans rookies Keylan Rutledge and Kayden McDonald both fared well in their preseason debuts against the Los Angeles Chargers. And yet, both were outshone by Texans rookie tight end Marlin Klein.

Klein got off to a slow start with the Texans, battling an injury that limited him during the offseason program.

However, amid a strong summer, he was the first rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans named.

Marlin Klein Outshines Fellow Texans Rookies

Klein finished the 27-7 Texans loss with just one reception, but it was a head-turner, gaining 31 yards down the middle of the field on an adept throw from starting quarterback Davis Mills.

Ryans rattled off a list of impressive rookies when asked, and Klein was at the top of the list.

“I think a few guys had really good outings just from being there on the sideline watching it. Starting first off with Marlin Klein. Thought he really shined today. Everybody saw the pass that he caught. It’s where I see him–where he can excel for our offense and just open the offense up for us. Just his catch radius is just–it’s tough to guard him, right, and he definitely has the speed as well to run away from guys,” Ryans told reporters postgame on August 14.

“He stood out to me not only just the catching, but watching him in line, blocking, in the running game. I saw him finishing some blocks there exactly how we wanted done. So, a ton of positives there for him.”

Klein was popular in the Texans’ locker room after the contest, drawing a crowd around his, as the German-born tight end held court.

Ryans also mentioned Klein during his halftime interview, but the praise did not end there.

“Marlin’s been great. Obviously, put his head down and came to work since the minute he’s been in the building. He’s grown a lot since he’s been here. Obviously, a ton of raw talent, and we’re trying to keep developing him in the pass game and run blocking, everything that’s scheme-related,” Mills told media members after the game.

“When you see him flash as he does, especially on vertical routes down the field, he can take the top off of defenses and create mismatches all over the field with his size and speed. So, big-time play getting him on that seam route we had early in the game.”

Marlin Klein Humble After Successful Debut

Klein spoke candidly about living out his dream on the night, including the Texans rookie having his family in attendance.

Asked about his catch, Klein deflected praise onto Mills and offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

“To be honest with you, I just–it was a great play call and a perfect ball,” Klein said in the Texans’ locker room postgame. “I didn’t really have to do too much. Davis threw a perfect ball, and all I had to do was catch it. So, I don’t want to take credit for that.”

Klein talked about the slew of emotions he felt on the night and about earning his keep in a deep tight end room for the Texans.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Other Standout Rookies

Ryans did not name Rutledge or McDonald, the Texans’ top two picks in the 2026 draft, but he highlighted several other rookies in addition to Klein.

“Anytime you take the football away–I think Kamari Ramsey did a good job of getting an interception there. Should have had a few more that we let go through our hands,” Ryans said with a smile. “The backs ran well. Noah Whittington did a good job of running the football. Lewis Bond, getting him back doing some punt returning. I thought that was a lot of positives there for him. Something we can definitely continue to work more, and he can improve on.”

Whittington had to step back in due to an injury to fellow college free agent Joshua Pitsenberger, leaving the Texans down to four healthy backs–Whittington, David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and Owen Wright–with British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan already sidelined.

At any rate, it was a strong start for Klein and his fellow Texans rookies.

That stood out on a night where Ryans called the Texans out for not performing up to their standard in terms of physicality.