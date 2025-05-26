Texans Pro Bowler Gets Reality Check Before Potential Demand

The Houston Texans have several players who are either already in or are coming up on the final year of their respective contracts, and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon is arguably chief among them.

Mixon landed first on the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander’s list of Texans players next up for a contract extension. Mixon is in Year 2 of a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

That is where Alexander highlighted a potential hurdle for Mixon landing an extension.

Alexander noted an “increased emphasis” on Mixon’s position as teams look to punish defenses taking away big plays with two-high coverage. Mixon’s production was “huge” for the Texans, as he was the franchise’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 (Carlos Hyde).

“He obviously still has a bit left in the tank and extending him a year could provide some good will,” Alexander wrote on May 26 before noting Mixon’s contract as a caveat. “He’s still one of the eight highest-paid running backs in the NFL. He’ll also be 30 by the end of his contract, which is the age running backs typically slow down.

“It’s not urgent, given he still ranks in the top eight and has two years left on his current deal. Next year is a different story.”

INTO THE END ZONE JOE GOES ‼️ 📺: ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/jPBxH4MWhR — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2025

Mixon’s 1,016 yards marked his fourth time crossing the threshold, though they were the fewest of any instance.

He also rushed for 11 touchdowns, the second-most in his career.

Alexander speculated that the recent rash of veteran running backs receiving sizeable contracts could “prompt” Mixon to approach the Texans about his status. However, there are several hurdles standing in the way.

Injury History, Depth Could Prove Problematic for Joe Mixon

Mixon’s production is not likely to be the reason the Texans could put him on the back burner. Mixon’s 4.1 yards per carry were a step up from the season prior, with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he added another 309 yards on 36 receptions.

However, his injury history and his teammates, one new one in particular, stand as obstacles.

“The Texans may want to get younger at the position, which they have by adding running back Woody Marks in the draft. For the most part of his career, Mixon has been durable. But he missed three games this past season with an ankle injury, and was seen this offseason wearing a boot, which one source described as not serious.”

The Texans also have 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce and veteran pass-catching back Dare Ogunbowale under contract.

Marks and Mixon are the only Texans tailbacks under contract beyond 2025.

Texans Get Good News on Joe Mixon Injury

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Mixon wearing a walking boot on May 21, though the insider downplayed the severity.

“My understanding is it’s nothing serious with Joe. It may cause him to miss a little bit of time in the spring, but it’s nothing alarming. I think he’ll be ready for training camp, maybe ready sooner than that. But right now, yeah, I don’t think he’ll be doing any practices. And so, it’s something, but it’s not anything real big,” Wilson reported on May 16.

“That happens sometimes. Don’t know the nature, exact nature of whatever he’s dealing with. Was told authoritatively, he’s been in a walking boot, which is sometimes just for protective reasons. So, yeah, I don’t think there’s anything real alarming on Joe Mixon. But we’ll see.”

Mixon has logged a full slate of regular-season games twice in his eight NFL seasons.

One of those instances was in 2021 with the Bengals when he earned the first of his two Pro Bowls – the other coming in 2024 with the Texans – and he sat out of the season finale.