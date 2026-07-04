6,100-Yard Playmaker Expected to Make ‘Biggest Impact’ for Texans

David Montgomery hinted that he is in for a lead-back role with the Houston Texans, and their plan for him and what they hope is an improved running game this coming season has drawn strong feedback.

It goes beyond Montgomery, of course.

Still, the former Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions starter continues to be one of the most intriguing storylines around the Texans. Training camp is less than three weeks away.

David Montgomery, Texans’ OL Expected to Make ‘Biggest Impact’

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime conducted a roundtable discussion with the rest of the AFC South beat, and he chose Montgomery and the Texans’ revamped offensive line as the “move will have the biggest impact” in 2026.

“The Texans revamping their rushing attack could morph into a deciding factor come January,” Bien-Aime wrote on July 4, noting Houston’s trade for Montgomery. “As far as the offensive line, Houston signed guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Braden Smith before drafting Keylan Rutledge in the first round. Coach DeMeco Ryans desperately wants a physical rushing attack come the playoffs, and these moves could fulfill his wishes.”

Montgomery said he has dropped roughly 12 pounds from last season in preparation for his anticipated role as the Texans’ lead back.

He will still share the workload with 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks.

The Texans also have 2024 sixth-round pick Jawhar Jordan and former undrafted free agent British Brooks. But when it comes to the Texans getting their ground attack back on track, that will largely fall on Montgomery.

David Montgomery Defied Narrative During Texans’ Offseason Program

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson recapped what he saw from Montgomery during the Texans’ offseason program this spring.

Montgomery’s trimmed-down frame paid dividends.

“Although there’s no contact during the Texans’ practices until training camp, the violence behind his shoulder pads is unmistakable. Montgomery is a downhill, punishing running back who thrives on running through tacklers,” Wilson wrote on July 4.

“He’s already showing his wiggle in the open field with the Texans following an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions.”

The Texans view Montgomery as a three-down back.

“Montgomery rushed for 4.5 yards per carry last season and has averaged 4.1 yards per run for his career,” Wilson wrote. “The Texans’ running game ranked 22nd overall, 3.9 yards per carry, 29th in the NFL, and 31st with nine touchdown runs. They badly needed reinforcements. Montgomery provides that anchor for their running game.”

David Montgomery Ready to Rock in Houston

Montgomery, 29, has 6115 yards and 59 touchdowns on 1,477 carries in his career. He also has 231 receptions for 1,890 yards and 4 TDs as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. It is an area in which the Lions did not use him much during his tenure.

It is a tenure he did not expect to end.

“Quite frankly, honestly, when I was in Detroit, I thought I was going to be there for the rest of my career. I love the city of Detroit,” Montgomery said on “Deebo & Joe” in June. “In actuality, it was something that was out of my hands. And when it came, I was sick. I was sad that I had to leave. But it’s the business part of it.”

Montgomery wished the Lions nothing but the best. However, “I’m in Houston now,” he said, adding that he is “in the H, so it’s time to go.”