Texans’ David Montgomery Sends Message After From Ex-Teammate Gets Honest

David Montgomery is ready for his first season with the Houston Texans.

Despite four seasons with the Chicago Bears and three more with the Detroit Lions, Montgomery has less wear and tear than other tailbacks with his level of experience in the NFL, which bodes well for the Texans’ plans.

Montgomery is certain that he will be missed in Detroit, where he left a strong impression on his teammates.

Texans’ David Montgomery Sends 3-Word Message

The Texans acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Lions this offseason, hoping that he will revitalize a running game that has struggled in two of the past three seasons amid injuries and ineffectiveness at running back and along the offensive line.

Montgomery is embracing his fresh start.

“Year 8, Let’s Get It [wilted rose emoji],” Montgomery captioned a post on Instagram on July 27, including a picture of himself in full uniform from the Texans’ media day.

“[flame emojis] let’s get it brother!!” “The Pivot” host and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark said in Montgomery’s replies.

Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel posted an exclamation points emoji.

Montgomery’s former teammate and Lions safety Kerby Joseph posted a GIF of now-Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James pointing at his watch while selecting Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers for his team in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Honest About David Montgomery

Montgomery shared a message in which the new Texans star express humility with knowing that he can be replaced but also “cocky” enough to know that he will be missed, a message not directly sent to the Lions, but one that follows him admitting the trade caught him by surprise.

Former Lions teammate and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared some fitting comments about Montgomery.

They corroborate what the veteran runner said.

“Damn, that’s my dawg, man. DMo, man. It sucks. I tell everyone, DMo’s one of the best running backs I ever played with. He [Equanimeous St. Brown] played with David, too, in Chicago. And the craziest part is, when he was in Chicago, he told me, ‘We got this running back, he’s nice,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is he?’ He said, ‘David Montgomery.’ And then, we got rid of Jamaal [Williams], we signed Demo, and the rest is history,” St. Brown said on “The St. Brown Bros” podcast in a clip shared on X on July 26.

“He put everything on display in Detroit. The fans love him. The way he runs the ball, the way he carries himself, the teammate he is. One of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He sat right next to me every day in team meeting. We talk about everything. So, we’re all going to miss DMo. I think he’s irreplaceable, honestly. There will never be another ‘Sonic & Knuckles’ without DMo.”

The Texans hope to recreate their own version of what the Lions had with Montgomery and second-year back Woody Marks. If they can, it could give C.J. Stroud and the offense the balance needed to properly complement the Texans’ stellar defense.