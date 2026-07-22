David Montgomery Gets Update on Threat From Texans Teammate After Strong Words

The Houston Texans sold David Montgomery on the idea of a three-down role, but that may not have been meant with the same kind of connotation that typically comes with it.

That is invariably good news for Woody Marks. He has been expected to assume a complementary role behind Montgomery. That is, serving as the primary pass-catching back, an option on third downs, and for a change of pace.

He could be in for much more than that.

David Montgomery, Woody Marks Expected to Share Texans RB1 Role

Montgomery spoke at length about slimming down in preparation for what he expects to be an expanded role compared to what he did while with the Detroit Lions. The Texans also gave Montgomery an extension following his trade.

Moreover, Texans running back coach Danny Barrett laid out expectations for Marks in Year 2.

However, NFL Network’s Jane Slater offered intel that is, at least on its surface, contradictory to the prevailing notion.

“They went out and got David Montgomery, which is huge. And I’m told that he’s already been so big for that running back room. In fact, he’s been having dinners over at his house, and he’s really been a resource for these guys off the field,” Slater said on “The Insiders” podcast on July 22 before offering a “but.”

“I was told, look, they went out and got David Montgomery, but don’t expect him to be their lead back. Their goal right now, the vision, is to have him and Woody Marks split those reps. And why wouldn’t you want that?”

Marks struggled with efficiency last season, but much of the Texans’ offense did, including their offensive line, which they revamped this offseason.

Marks could follow the natural progression in Year 2 and benefit from improved blocking.

Montgomery is coming from a timeshare with the Lions, where he worked with another shiftier back in Jahmyr Gibbs. That allowed Gibbs to be the speed element (Sonic) to Montgomery’s power (Knuckles). That could be exactly what the Texans are aiming for.

In their first season together, Montgomery led the Lions with over 1,000 yards. Gibbs fell just shy of crossing that threshold.

That would do wonders for the Texans’ offense.

David Montgomery Gets Lions Fans’ Attention With Message

Montgomery also noted that he did not expect to be traded from the Lions–to the Texans or anywhere else–saying that he hoped to finish his career in Detroit. With that out of the question, Montgomery wished the Lions well and declared himself all-in on the Texans.

However, he took to social media to share a message that drew attention from Lions fans.

“I’m humble enough to know I’m replaceable,” Montgomery shared on his Instagram story on July 21, adding, “but I’m cocky enough to know you gon miss me!”

Again, Montgomery has said nothing but positive things about the Lions and his time with the organization. He previously credited them with reigniting his love for the game of football after a rough start to his career with the Chicago Bears.

Still, Montgomery was clearly blindsided by the trade.

It will be interesting to see how much additional motivation that gives Montgomery, who slimmed down for his role as the Texans’ lead back.