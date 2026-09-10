Patriots Called Out Over Kayshon Boutte Trade After Bad News

The Houston Texans are looking like early winners of their trade for Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte was shipped out by the New England Patriots during training camp, with the Texans sending safety Jaylen Reed and a late-round draft pick in exchange.

Now, following an injury to AJ Brown, the Patriots’ decision looks questionable.

“The Patriots moved their other vertical downfield threat with Kayshon Boutte a few weeks ago,” Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla posted on X after Brown was forced from New England’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

“I was already surprised they would move Boutte to a team like Houston and if they miss A.J. Brown for some time…”

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported seeing Brown leaving in a walking boot.

Barzilla later shared a snapshot of the Patriots’ other receivers.

It included another offseason trade acquisition, Romeo Doubs, for whom the night continued to spiral downward. He had 0 receptions on three targets and a couple of significant drops in his Patriots debut.

“Gunna go out on a limb and say the Patriots are missing Boutte right now,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tried to shake off the loss of Brown.

The third-year QB completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. Brown finished with three receptions for 26 yards. The injury to Brown puts a spotlight back on their trade, which Patriots brass sold as a win-win.

Patriots Comments About Kayshon Boutte Trade Loom Large

Both Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed the loss of Boutte to the Texans, a team defeated in the AFC Divisional Round last year.

“There was no concern about that,” Wolf told reporters when asked directly about the decision on Boutte in August. “And I don’t think there’s any concern for them to send us a safety that we think can play.”

Vrabel echoed Wolf in that Boutte would have struggled for playing time.

“Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive, unfortunately,” Vrabel told reporters on August 27. “It’s kind of the way it was … with him not playing special teams.”

Kayshon Boutte Expected to Have Role in Week 1 vs Bills

While the Patriots mull over their decision and await further clarity on Brown, the Texans are expected to implement Boutte into the offense right out of the gate in the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“Kayshon is learning the playbook very well, and we’re throwing it all at him,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told media members on September 7.

“The speed of transition is definitely there. He’s done a great job of being attentive of what we’ve asked him to do, and we’re throwing him out there. So, let’s see. We’re trying to go win a football game. We traded for the guy for a reason. Think he’s a really good playmaker. So, we want to see that show up on Sunday.”

For his part, Boutte said he is ready to make impact plays and help the Texans win.

“I always did believe this team had potential,” Boutte told reporters on September 2. “I think, just with this year, we got another chance to get back to that. So, that’s the goal.”