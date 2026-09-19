NFL Comes Down on Texans Defensive Tackle, Bills Safety

The Houston Texans received multiple fines from their Week 1, season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, including, as expected, defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. Notably, though, Edwards got of relatively easy this time.

According to the league, Edwards received an $8,263 fine for a “hit on a quarterback” and making “contact in the knee area or below a passer.”

This is notably lighter than the standard fine amounts for roughing, even with the modifier.

Typically, per the NFL, fines for roughing the passer can rach $17,911 for players committing their first offense. The amount can increase to as much as $23,882 for second infractions. But, as the NFL’s leniency on Edwards shows, the NFL operates at its own discretion.

That also showed in the NFL docking Texans running back David Montgomery for a uniform violation rather than the chop block that he was called for during the contest.

Bills Safety Receives Fine After Win Over Mario Edwards Jr., Texans

It is good that no other Texans were docked like Ewards was, while the NFL went after the Bills on Saturday, too. Bills safety Sam Franklin, again as expected, received a fine for his actions during the contest.

His was worth $9,425 for “unnecessary roughness” after a “blindside block” during the contest on Texans.

The NFL has placed greater emphasis on player safety, and blindside blocks are part of that.

Even with that, Franklin got off lightly. The NFL could have fined him as much as $17,911 for his first offense. They instead chose to dock him just over 52% of that. If Franklin is called again, league rules show his fine could reach as much as $23,882.

Franklin could also get his fine money back if he avoids further infractions for the rest of the season.

Edwards is unlikely to receive such grace, giving the Texans DT more reasons to play clean.