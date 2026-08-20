Texans Get Reality Check About Popular 1,100-Yard Trade Target

As the Houston Texans weigh their options and consider replacements for the injured Jayden Higgins, Kayshon Boutte has been a popular trade target in speculation.

Boutte is a different kind of receiver than Higgins: smaller, quicker. However, he has emerged as a productive threat in the New England Patriots’ passing attack, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2025.

Moreover, Boutte’s current situation appears prime for a change, and the Texans can oblige.

Texans Face Unfortunate Reality About Potential Kayshon Boutte Trade

“I would like to see the Texans trade for Kayshon Boutte,” Elite Takes (Nico Del Frate) posted on X on August 19. “He was too good last year to be buried on a depth chart.”

Boutte’s name showed up on several speculative notes, but there could be a roadblock.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein posted on X in response to a fan suggesting Boutte or Troy Franklin of the Denver Broncos, saying, “I gave a quick scan of depth charts around the league and these are two teams specifically who are unlikely to be willing to help the Texans with their roster.”

The Patriots defeated the Texans to reach the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos faced the Patriots in the AFCCG. However, many have felt that–at least defensively–the Texans would have presented a stiffer test.

Boutte, 24, caught 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high 6 touchdowns in 2026. The Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs via trades this offseason, likely reducing Boutte’s exposure in the offense.

New England drafted Boutte in the sixth round of the 2023 draft with the 187th overall pick.

His 16.7 yards per reception ranked fourth in the NFL among qualifiers last season. Boutte has a 78-1,159-9 line for his career.

Texans Urged to Take Action

Even if the Texans do not target Boutte, or the Patriots are unwilling to part with him, Houston is in a position to make a move.

Their receiving corps faces depth concerns amid their injury woes.

“Kayshon Boutte is probably the best trade option for Houston if New England was willing to move him,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted. “If not, Houston will need their revamped TE & RB room to step up in 12/13 personnel along with likely getting Woody Marks more targets.

“I don’t have an issue with increased volume from [Xavier] Hutchinson & [Jaylin] Noel, who I like. However, the depth behind them is very unproven.”

Battle Red Blog’s Nick Schwager posted on X, “All I know is the Texans can’t mess around.”

Schwager added, “If they don’t add someone of note, they have to be sure as they can that it’ll work out because they can’t waste another year of that generational defense with an underwhelming offense.”

Other Texans WRs Trending Upward

“Texans WRs suddenly very thin after Higgins’ torn ACL. He was expected to be the No. 2,” NFL Daily host Gregg Rosenthal posted on X on August 19, noting, “Noel not healthy all camp, out for 2 more weeks; Tank Dell not fully back, far from a lock to be ready for season or make an impact; Could have signed Diggs if this happened earlier.”

Noel is actually ramping up from a hamstring injury after a pinky issue slowed him earlier in camp, returning to practice in a limited capacity this week.

The Texans are taking a deliberate approach with Tank Dell amid his recovery.

However, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke optimistically about where Dell is in his recovery. The Texans still have plans on getting Dell on the field for one of their final two preseason games, too. It does not appear it will be against the Las Vegas Raiders, though.