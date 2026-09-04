Texans Expected to Get Closer Look 6-Foot-4 at ‘Create-A-Player’ Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are continuing to prepare for the future, with a contingent expected to be on hand to see a handful of intriguing prospects for head coach DeMeco Ryans when Ohio State takes on Ball State.

“17 NFL teams will have reps at Ohio State tomorrow for the Buckeyes’ season opener, per source,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler reported on X on September 4.

Several teams are confirmed to be sending multiple representatives.

Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the top prospect in this contest, as will often be the case for him this season. However, several other prospects could go a long way toward proving they would be fits for the Texans under Ryans.

Texans Getting Closer Look at Buckeye’s Jeremiah Smith, Multiple Draft Prospects

If all goes as planned, Ryans and the Texans will not have any chance of landing Smith, who is projected to be a top-10 draft pick.

“This is who your 99-overall Create-A-Player creates HIS player after. Jeremiah Smith offers a hilariously overwhelming profile of vertical speed and aggressiveness attacking the football. Add in physicality at the line of scrimmage, and a monster catch radius to vacuum in footballs that reach his general vicinity,” AtoZ Sports’ Kyle Crabbs wrote in July.

“This is the kind of field-tilting player that will dictate coverages and overwhelm individual assignments at the NFL level. He’s on that plane of existence as a physical talent. We’re talking split the half-field safety and the pressed corner for wins down the field levels of dominance.”

The Texans have invested heavily in their wide receiver room.

However, they still have enough questions, particularly injury concerns, that a prospect like Smith would be tempting were he to fall to them.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin could also sneak into the first round. The Texans do not need a quarterback, what with former Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud under contract through the 2027 season.

Still, Saying could a player who slips into the Texans’ range at the back of Round 1.

“Sayin is incredibly accurate, and his arm strength is better than advertised,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. wrote n September 4. “I see some Brock Purdy to his game.”

Texans Could Add Buckeyes at Key Positions

Per NFL Mock Draft Database, Buckeyes players Austin Siereveld, Jaylen McClain, and Kenyatta Jackson could all come off the board in the second round of the 2027 draft.

Siereveld is an offensive tackle.

Austin Siereveld is a potential early-round offensive line prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, who has played primarily at tackle but projects better at guard long-term,” Pro Football Network wrote. “At 6’5″, 325 pounds, Siereveld has impressive mass.”

“Siereveld is strong, powerful, intelligent, uber-physical, and is athletic enough to reach landmarks and enjoy scheme diversity.”

PFN noted he could be an “impact player” at guard or center.

Vikings Wire’s Andrew Harbaugh wrote in July that the 6-foot-6 Jackson “is a more throwback type of player,” adding, “He strikes me as someone who can win off the edge in a 3-4 scheme and also provide excellent run support. He may not ever be a big sack producer, but he can start, be in packages at the goal line, and provide pressure time and again. He is a safe evaluation already, in my opinion, but he does have some potential to take another step.”

McClain, a safety, would be a luxury pick in the second round, but he is talented and the Texans do have a decision to make on starter Calen Bullock, who will be extension eligible after the upcoming season.

Ryans and the Texans should have no problems identifying talent in this contest, and they could even find some surprises on Ball State’s side.