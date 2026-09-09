Texans Get Good News on Jadeveon Clowney, Pro Bowler Before Bills Game

The Houston Texans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Jadeveon Clowney and several other players, including Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter, as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills–in the renamed Reliant Stadium–in their regular-season opener.

“Kamari Ramsey and Clowney are back at practice,” Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker reported on X on September 9, noting tight end Brevin Jordan’s return in another post.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson added linebacker Wade Woodaz to the list in a video with Clowney.

“Among the players on the Texans’ 53-man roster, there is perfect attendance at today’s practice,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X after a slew of other players were reported as present for the session.

Jadeveon Clowney, Texans Boast ‘Perfect Attendance’

Getty Jadeveon Clowney was one of several Texans players who returned to practice on Wednesday.

SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler reported that, “as expected,” Collin Wright and Dominique Robinson also practiced in addition to Clowney and Jordan.

New Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was also present, though that was not in doubt.

The Texans have defeated the Bills in back-to-back seasons. But Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans put his team on notice that the Bills have a new weapon on offense in DJ Moore and a new coaching staff.

That underscores the need for an all-hands-on-deck approach, even beyond this game, as the regular season unfolds.

Moreover, this is an encouraging sign after the Texans battled injuries this spring and summer.

Texans Get Home Dog Diss

Getty The Texans are home underdogs against the Bills in Week 1.

Ryans’ comments about the Bills may have influenced Vegas–more likely it was the Texans’ uncertainty around their wide receiver room and the last image of quarterback C.J. Stroud from the 2025 players–because Houston is a home dog in Week 1.

Per FanDuel on September 9, the Texans are 1.5-point underdogs.

For additional context, home-field advantage is typically worth 1.5 points in today’s NFL, per Covers’ James Bisson on September 1.

That is essentially a 3-point swing in the Bills’ favor, and one of four home-dog situations around the NFL in Week 1. The Carolina Panthers (Chicago Bears), Indianapolis Colts (Baltimore Ravens), and New York Giants (Dallas Cowboys) are all on that list, too.

That is not the kind of company the Texans want to keep or expect, given the history.

Getting Clowney and the rest of the possible 53-man players back on the practice field to start the week is as encouraging for a beginning as the Texans could have hoped for.