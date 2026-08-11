Texans Navigating Injury Concerns With Veteran Tight End

The Houston Texans are navigating several injury issues this offseason and in training camp, and tight end Brevin Jordan is once again among those who are on the mend instead of the practice field.

Injuries have been a theme of Jordan’s career.

It is unfortunate timing, as a new challenge has emerged in terms of his making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

DeMeco Ryans Updates Brevin Jordan’s Status

“Brevin’s dealing with a knee right now,” Ryans told Texans beat reporters on August 10, following Jordan’s latest absence from practice in training camp. “He’s kind of dayto-day. We’ll see how it goes, though.”

Jordan, 26, was the 147th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

He has only logged 36 total appearances out of a possible 68 regular-season contests and two of their six postseason contests during his tenure due to injuries.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on August 7 that Jordan was held out of practice “as a precautionary measure,” adding that the sixth-year tight end was “dealing with a minor injury and won’t miss much time.

Jordan missed the entire 2025 season with an injury suffered in August that year.

He is signed through the 2026 season after the Texans extended him early during the regular season, despite his status.

Brevin Jordan Challenger Rising Fast

Jordan’s absence comes after a strong spring, but also as Texans rookie Marlin Klein has gotten over his injury issues and impressed Ryans.

“His trajectory is definitely pointing up. Seeing him in the past game, seeing–you guys have seen him make a lot of plays out here in the passing game. He’s still learning a lot. We’re throwing a lot at him. But for a rookie to be, where he is at this point in camp, I’m very encouraged. I’m very pleased with where he is, and I’m excited to see him to continue to to progress. He’s done a great job,” Ryans said after Monday’s practice.

“I’m excited at the line of scrimmage. He’s done a good job. And also in the passing game, you see a guy, as I mentioned before, he’s a–he could be a big threat in the passing game. So, it’s exciting, young player to watch for this year.”

Klein’s potential ascension could be bad news for Jordan and another Texans TE.

Brevin Jordan, Fellow Former Draft Pick on Notice

The Texans announced their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Among other noteworthy items, it listed Jordan as TE4 and Klein as TE5.

Veteran Dalton Schultz remains entrenched at TE1, with 2026 free agency signing Foster Moreau listed as his primary backup/co-starter. Cade Stover, a fourth-round pick in 2024, is TE3, and may have had his position bolstered by the injury to British Brooks.

Brooks is the Texans’ fullback, but Stover has moonlighted there this offseason.

Brooks is expected to be be back healthy within a month, which could only extend the runway for Stover.

The more imminent threat for Stover and Jordan is Klein. He could find himself behind only Schultz and Moreau. That is, if he continues his strong training camp and bolsters it with an equally impressive preseason.

Houston can cut Jordan and Stover (but particularly the former) at a net gain in cap space.

That is not the only factor in roster decisions. But if the Texans feel they can make better use those spots on other players and/or positions, following the money could be prudent.