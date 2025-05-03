Rival HC Gets Honest About J.J. McCarthy With Vikings Tilt Lined Up

J.J. McCarthy is set to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback this coming season, and his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, expects great things from the ex-Michigan Wolverines star who led the team to a national championship in 2023.

McCarthy parlayed that into becoming the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft, with the Vikings trading up to select him.

In 2025, McCarthy is slated to visit his old ball coach, and Harbaugh is “nostalgic” about it.

“Another beloved son, J.J.,” Harbaugh, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 2. “It’s nostalgic now. But I know once we get – I’m just envisioning playing. He’s a tremendous competitor, and it’s great. Just, it’s – you get a little nostalgic about it.

“[I’m] just so happy for each and every one of the guys. And those, you’re talking about, now, long and trusting friendships, you know? So Vikings fans are going to be very happy as well with J.J. McCarthy.”

McCarthy missed his rookie season with the Vikings due to a torn meniscus. He steps in behind a revamped offensive line with a bolstered running back room.

The 22-year-old already had Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver, T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and Aaron Jones as RB1. The Vikings signed offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries and running back Jordan Mason in free agency this offseason.

Jim Harbaugh’s Consistent Message on J.J. McCarthy

There was speculation that Harbaugh could look to land the Vikings’ new QB1, McCarthy, in 2024. Both left the college ranks for the NFL, which was a return for the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

Harbaugh was consistent with his praise and support for his former pupil, predicting McCarthy would come off the board before any other QB in 2024.

McCarthy was the fifth QB taken, but Harbaugh’s sentiments have remained clear.

“It’s well documented, I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft,” Harbaugh told reporters at the Annual Meeting in March 2024. “That’s just what I think is my opinion. He’s the one who plays quarterback of all the quarterbacks that are in the draft. There’s great quarterbacks in the draft. I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft.”

J.J. McCarthy Turns Heads at Vikings Workouts

McCarthy raised eyebrows amongst Vikings faithful with his weight loss during the throes of his rehab. He arrived for the Vikings’ offseason program, and not only reaffirmed he is fully healthy, but also that he is ready to assume QB1 duties.

Moreover, McCarthy hit the practice field and garnered attention with a reminder of his plus arm strength.

He also moved around well on his surgically repaired knee.

J.J. McCarthy throwing a football pic.twitter.com/DpK4dZ31vj — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 29, 2025

McCarthy enters the season in a similar situation to 2024.

Then, it was Sam Darnold who was his top competition entering camp. Darnold won the job and had a Pro Bowl season. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason.

McCarthy suffered his injury in the preseason opener, ending any chance for a QB change during the campaign. This offseason, the Vikings re-signed Brett Rypien and traded for Sam Howell from the Seahawks, both as backups for McCarthy.