Texans Sign 292-Tackle Veteran Linebacker: Report

The Houston Texans are finally addressing the elephant in the room and signing veteran linebacker Sione Takitaki. Takitaki is one of two linebackers the Texans worked out recently.

Now, he joins a group that includes a former teammate.

It remains to be seen if the Texans have any more moves in the works amid a slew of injuries and uncertainty.

Texans Add Sione Takitaki Amid LB Injuries

The Texans have been without linebackers E.J. Speed, Jake Hansen, and Jake Hummel–some for multiple days–making a move for someone like Takitaki a near necessity.

Takitaki is an eighth-year veteran.

“#Texans are signing veteran linebacker Sione Takitaki, per a league source @KPRC2,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 1. “Veteran linebacker joining team after successful workout, after ankle injury suffered by Jake Hansen.

292 career tackles, two interceptions, four sack, former #Patriots #Browns #Vikings 6-foot-1, 245-pound former @BYUfootball standout and Cleveland third-round pick.”

While Hansen is obvious, Hummel’s absence could be the real driving force.

“The Texans have not had Jake Hansen (week to week) or Jake Hummel (unknown) over the last few days so adding another body in the LB room makes sense with Takitaki,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X on August 1.

“Takitaki played a special teamer towards the end of 2025 in Minnesota but last played defensively in 2024 with the Patriots.”

The Texans’ decision officially reunites Takitaki with Marte Mapu.

Mapu and Takitaki were teammates on the New England Patriots during the 2024 season. The Texans worked out a third teammate, Jahlani Tavai, on the same day as Takitaki. The Texans decided to go with the latter.

It remains to be seen how long Hansen is out for. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans called the veteran “week-to-week.”

Hansen has beene a special teams ace for the Texans over the past three years.

The Texans have not provided any updates on Hummel, including if his absence is injury-related. He was also expected to be a core part of the special teams units, as coordinator Frank Ross discussed during his recent media availability.

This story will be updated shortly…