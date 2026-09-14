Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Delivers Bad News on 95-Tackle Starting LB

The Houston Texans are licking their wounds figuratively and literally after a 36-31 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, following the latest update on linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

“Unfortunately, Henry, he has a shoulder injury,” Ryans told reporters on September 14 when asked directly about the fourth-year inside linebacker and the latest to suffer a setback. “He’ll be out for some time.”

To’oTo’o exited during the fourth quarter of the Texans’ loss, with the game in the balance.

That he was unable to return has proven to be an ominous sign, and it is a significant–if expected–blow to the Texans’ defense.

Texans Lose Henry To’oTo’o for ‘Some Time’

Getty Henry To’oTo’o was unable to finish the Texans’ loss to the Bills due to a shoulder injury.

To’o’To’o finished the loss with 2 total tackles. However, he is coming off a 95-stop seasons in 2025, and he surpassed the century mark in 2024. Still, there were signs that such a dour update could be forthcoming.

“Not surprised after reading he was in a sling,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X in reaction to the news.

Not surprised after reading he was in a sling. https://t.co/BtzJOJmAzI— Troy_OTC (@TexansCap) September 14, 2026

“Yet another injury to the Texans linebacker room,” Houston Stressans [Garret Williams] posted on X. “Wade Woodaz & Jake Hansen time.”

The only potential hiccup there is that Hansen also got banged up during the loss. The Texans have gone through it with their linebackers this season. On the current 53-man roster, only starter Azeez Al-Shaair and rookie Aiden Fisher have avoided the injury bug.

Third starter E.J. Speed during the offseason program.

Woodaz is healthy enough to play, though he did so against the Bills with a wrap on the thumb he had surgery to repair during the preseason.

It is an unfortunate development, particularly for a former standout linbacker–including for the Texans–in Ryans. However, the Texans have navigated injury issues before, and this will be no different while they await To’oTo’o’s return.

Ryans and the Texans will look to take down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 without To’oTo’o.